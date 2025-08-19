A 3-Day Milan Itinerary That Eats (Just Like You Will)

It’s not often that you receive a wrapped-up pizza as a gift – especially one from your boyfriend, explaining that you’re both jetting off to Milan for your birthday. Having never been to Italy myself, I was, of course, extremely excited and couldn’t wait to start crafting an itinerary for the trip. So if you ever find yourself in a position similar to mine, here’s my ultimate guide to spending the perfect few days in the fashion capital!

The gorgeous city of Milan was founded around 400 BC and now stands as the second-largest city in Italy. About 1.3 million people call the metropolis their home, and it’s a known capital of fashion and design. Filled with high-end shops and restaurants, the city is truly beautiful, and you can’t miss the history, art and culture.

It’s the perfect place for a quick getaway, so pack your bags, and DON’T forget your sunscreen.

Stepping into Milan

Ciao! It’s touchdown in Milan Malpensa Airport, and the time is approximately 8:40 pm. Yet, the air is still warm and there’s absolutely no need for a jacket. After making our way out of the airport, we headed to our hotel, albeit tired and very hungry. While cabs and taxis are pretty efficient, they are not cheap. It can cost you up to €120 to get to the city centre. My advice to you, is to make use of the public transport. The Malpensa Express Train will take you directly to Milan in around 38 minutes, and you can purchase tickets through Trainline.

Pizza and a Photo From the Hotel. (Credit: Ivana Barancikova/Trill)

After making it to Milan and dropping off your bags, be sure to take a walk and check out any local food spots for dinner before getting some well-deserved rest. The next 72 hours are going to be busy!

Rise and shine, it’s your first day!

The first stop after filling up on a hearty breakfast? A must-see landmark, the Duomo. It’s one of the world’s largest cathedrals, and I strongly recommend that you book a tour. You can climb all of the 463 steps to the top! Or…take the elevator.

Tickets can cost as little as £41 for the full experience (and GetYourGuide even has a sale on right now, so save your pennies!).

After, you’ll head to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, which is located directly next to the Duomo.

The Duomo Cathedral and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. (Credit: Ivana Barancikova/Trill)

Enjoy the beautiful architecture that Italy’s oldest shopping arcade has to offer. Afterall, it’s more than just shops. It’s where Milanese intellectuals used to gather, and where the Campari aperitif became famous. Don’t forget to do some window shopping and see the popular bull mosaic.

For an afternoon drink, you’ll head up to the Terazza Aperol before making your way to the Leonardo Da Vinci monument. It’s located in the Piazza della Scala and was unveiled in 1872!

After an exhausting day of sightseeing, we decided to take a short trip to Navigli by metro. It’s a neighbourhood situated on canals. There, you can find a range of lively restaurants and bars.

If you try one pasta in Milan, make it at Osteria da Fortunata. The atmosphere is impeccable, and the food is even better. The tiramisu was a highlight for me!

More espresso, more Milan

If you’re still full from yesterday, too bad — there’s more! For our second day in Milan, we started the day off by hopping on the metro and making our way to the San Siro Stadium.

San Siro Stadium. (Credit: Ivana Barancikova/Trill)

I have to say that I’m not a big football fan at all, but it was crazy to see this in real life! Many famous musicians have performed here, such as The Weeknd, Madonna and Coldplay. A huge regret for me was not actually booking a tour, so definitely do give it a go if you can. You have to hurry as tickets go FAST.

Now, calling all the car fanatics! If you like cars (especially Italian ones) or Formula 1, you absolutely cannot miss the Alfa Romeo Museum. It lives on the outskirts of the city. It takes about 20 minutes to get there by car or taxi, but we decided to get there by public transport.

Alfa Romeo Museum. (Credit: Ivana Barancikova/Trill)

It costs €15 to enter the museum, and there, you are immersed in a historical experience. From concept cars from the early 1900s to present-day Formula 1, there’s a huge array of things to see. Even if you aren’t interested in cars, it’s still pretty cool to learn about one of Italy’s most iconic brands.

Considering the Museum is slightly in the middle of nowhere, you may choose to eat in their restaurant after you finish the tour! We did, and the food was *chef’s kiss*!

For the evening, we decided to head back into Milan and explore the Brera District.

It’s a cosy, artistic neighbourhood filled with restaurants and fashion shops. You can also pay a visit to the museum and the botanical garden. If you need food recommendations, I offer you Brera 29. The food was amazing (specifically the pesto lasagna!) and the service was perfect.

End the day with a short walk back to the Duomo. The sights are spectacular, even in the night, and the square is filled with hustle and bustle. Take it all in before going back to catch your beauty sleep.

A day by the lake

To make the most of our final day in Italy, we took the short trip to Lake Como! Surrounded by picturesque gardens and mountains, the glacial lake sits in Northern Italy. The journey from Milan is really easy, especially if you’re heading towards the southern tip near the city of Como.

Lake Como. (Credit: Ivana Barancikova/Trill)

If you want to visit the most popular locations at Lake Como (such as Bellagio or Varenna), then you must book a boat beforehand, as they all sell out.

This trip was spontaneous for us, so we unfortunately didn’t get the chance to go!

Nevertheless, we made the most of our location (and the bad weather) and had a brilliant time. We walked up past the lake, taking in the views and ate lunch at a restaurant next to the water.

There are many things to do out there and for any footballs fans, it’s also the home of the Como Stadium.

Happy sightseeing!

Maybe it’s your first time visiting the city of Milano. Perhaps you’re a seasoned expert. No matter what, there are so many things to see and do there.

Some honourable mentions are visiting the Ferrari Flagship Store, seeing a show at the Teatro alla Scala, or taking a dip at the well-known QC Termemilano Spa.

Enjoy the sun, the sights, and the sensational food.

Milan is much more than a city you simply visit. From its cathedrals and courtyards to the wonderful gelato, let it surprise you!

Sometimes, the most magical memories are made in the moments you don’t plan.