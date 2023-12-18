The Highs and Lows of Student Nightlife

Starting your college adventure is stressful and new. Add clubbing to the mix and it only gets worse. Here’s how to navigate this…

The aim may be to get a degree, but what happens when we take those first baby steps into the bar and dare to exchange £2.50 for a shot of tequila? From social pressure to the best pre-drink, here’s what to expect from going ‘out out’. Take it from people who know, from graduates to Level 5s, we have your back! You’ll be ready for college in no time.

The Inevitable Pressure

There’s no doubt that the idea of going to club and bars is daunting, especially if you’ve never been before. The pressure to go out is inevitably going to arrive at your door, usually in the form of the college tradition of Fresher’s week.

A million questions will be going through your head – What do I wear? What if I don’t want to drink alcohol? What if I make a show of myself? The list is endless.

Dancing the night away with your friends. Credit: Lily Barber.

The most important thing to remember is this pressure won’t last forever. “I felt I had to go out but as I got settled in, it lost that pressure,” a University of Manchester graduate tells us. “I found myself going out less and less as I got further into my degree.”

“You feel pressure over who comes up to you compared to your mates and if you’re fashionable enough,” Millie, a University of Lincoln student, confesses. However, Millie also says, “Just wear what makes you feel comfortable, it doesn’t matter. Once you’ve got a few drinks down you, you won’t care anyway!”

Staying Safe

This is probably the most important factor in going ‘out out’. With all inhibitions firmly lost and down the club toilets, it’s so important you’re as safe as you can be. Staying together, being vigilant and making a plan to get home are all things you must do. Uber is never too far away.

“Make sure you can depend on each other.” is the advice Sheffield Hallam student, Harry, gives. More specifically, Harry warns, “keep your eyes on the ground when you’re walking so you don’t trip over any tree stumps” as he tells us how his friend once shattered his collar bone in an effort to save his kebab!

Walking home with people you trust is the best way to do it. Credit: Miriam Thirlwall.

To reduce anxiety, try asking for covers on your drinks at the bar and never leave your drink unattended. This may feel scary, but if there are people there you can rely on, everything will be okay. People may get lost. Chaos will ensue. However, don’t worry, once you get the hang of clubbing and bar hopping, the anxieties will go.

To Drink or not To Drink

If you’re choosing to drink alcohol, it’s also important to keep the expense in mind. To start the night off right, here are some recommendations that will stay in your student budget:

4 Ashfields from Tesco for £2.50 – Harry, Sheffield Hallam University.

“The cheapest bottle of wine from the corner shop,” Sheffield Hallam student, Reilly, suggests.

“A shot of Tequila – but always with salt and lime” is University of Manchester graduates best suggestion. “It’s always fun to do with friends!”

A few drinks with friends after college. Credit: Grace Pollard.

Alcohol isn’t what makes the night though so please don’t worry that you’ll be missing out if you don’t want to drink. You’ll definitely be missing out on the hangovers but that will never be a bad thing.

“A night out is only as good as the people you’re with,” confesses Reilly, a Level 5 student. “The best part is having a dance with your friends.” Alcohol isn’t the be all and end all; at least you’ll make your 9am! University of Lincoln student, Millie, says, “Make sure you aren’t going out with people that pressure you to drink. People like that aren’t your friends.”

Sober or a few drinks in, the main thing is having fun and gaining new experiences. The only thing left to say is drink water when you get home or you will be fighting for your life over that pounding head in the morning.

The Final Dance

As you’re swaying to ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams as the lights come up, make sure to sing your heart out!

Choosing the right songs to get the crowd dancing! Credit: Grace Pollard

You’re only this young once, so don’t let anxieties take a hold of you. All you need know is stay safe and surround yourself with people that make you feel fabulous whatever you’re doing or wearing.

For the girls: you’ll always have the girls bathroom to rely on. That is the place to be for an ego boost from a stranger or bumping into an old friend.

