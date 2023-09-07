Remembering THAT Miss Universe France Scream

On January 12, 2023, the world watched in shock and amusement as Miss Universe France, Eva Colas, let out a blood-curdling scream during the pageant’s preliminary competition.

The moment quickly went viral, with people all over the internet sharing and commenting on the video.

The Background of Miss Universe France

Eva Colas is a 23-year-old model from Paris. She was crowned Miss Universe France in December 2022. She is fluent in French, English, and Spanish.

The Night of the Incident

The Miss Universe preliminary competition was held in Eilat, Israel. The contestants were asked to introduce themselves and their countries. When it was Eva Colas’ turn, she took a deep breath and began to speak. But instead of saying “France,” she let out a loud, piercing scream.

The audience and judges were stunned. The other contestants looked on in confusion. The moment was captured on video and quickly spread on social media.

The Scream Heard Around the World

The video of Eva Colas’ scream was viewed millions of times within hours. People were quick to make jokes and memes about the incident. Some people even suggested that she should be crowned Miss Universe just for her scream.

Behind the Scenes

The exact reason for Eva Colas’ scream is unknown. Some people believe that she was nervous or startled. Others believe that she was simply trying to be funny. Whatever the reason, the scream certainly made her memorable.

Global Reaction and Memes

The reaction to Eva Colas’ scream was overwhelmingly positive. People all over the world found the moment to be hilarious and relatable. The video was shared and commented on by celebrities, politicians, and everyday people alike.

Miss Universe France’s Response

Eva Colas has taken the incident in stride. She has posted a few funny memes about the scream on her social media accounts. She has also said that she is not ashamed of what happened and that she is happy that the moment brought people joy.

Lessons Learned and Unforgettable Moments

The Miss Universe France scream is a reminder of the unpredictability of live events. It is also a reminder of the power of viral moments. This incident will likely be remembered for years to come, and it will continue to bring people joy and laughter.

Conclusion

The Miss Universe France scream is a moment that will go down in history. It is a moment that captured the world’s attention and brought unexpected humor to a high-stakes event. It is a reminder of the power of human connection and the importance of finding joy in the unexpected.