5 to 9 Before 9 to 5: What Happens Before You Go To Work?

A new TikTok trend, “5 to 9 before 9 to 5,” shows the lives of early birds and exposes their surprisingly (and sometimes dangerously) productive early morning routines. The #5to9 tag on the app accumulated more than 40 million views and continues to gain exposure. The lifestyle is gaining a lot of new fans, praising the increase in productivity and time they have to focus on their lives outside of their jobs.

It’s not all insanely packed routines and a lack of sleep for the sake of doing more, though. Some 5 to 9s are just people waking up, cleaning their rooms and watching a movie or some TV. Regardless of what the 5 to 9ers do with their mornings, many doctors have pitched in with warnings. Sacrificing sleep for an extended period of time inevitably leads to your body not getting enough rest. People forcing themselves into this habit just because they’re impressed with what they see will harm their overall health – not everyone is built for it, Dr. Gina Cleo stated in an interview.

While lifestyle risks exist, health experts have also praised its focus on productivity. Dr. Cleo also mentioned that these types of routines can “be a great way to make the most of your waking hours.” It can improve overall well-being for many individuals, especially those whose minds and bodies are attuned to early morning activities. Although these videos are impressive and fun to watch, having an opposite lifestyle benefits other types of people. Many studies released over the years advocate for naps having significant benefits for health. The conclusion that health experts and many TikTok users have come to is that balance is the key to maintaining these morning routines – many commenters express that it’s okay if you’re unable to match this routine, and prioritizing rest should be paramount.