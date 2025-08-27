“The Bench:” When To Prioritize Your Mental Health Over Dating

While dating has always been hard, the rise of social media and the internet has made it even more difficult. So, Gen Z is putting themselves “on the bench.”

In an era that seems overrun by dating apps, ghosting, and situationships never amount to anything tangible, it makes sense why so many members of Gen Z feel jaded by the current dating scene.

The idea of dating these days seems to disillusion Gen Z women, especially. As more and more Gen Z men fall down the “red pill” and “alpha male” content rabbit holes, more and more young women are feeling hopeless about dating.

As a result, many young adults are taking themselves off the dating playing field and putting themselves “on the bench.” Meaning, they’re choosing to watch and wait from the sidelines instead of actively participating in the game. This term is becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z women.

Historically, dating advice has been about trying to meet as many new people as you can to find “the one.” However, young adults today are diverging from this. With the increased use of dating apps, people have near infinite access to potential partners. Many feel that this access has made dating lazy and passive.

Even though it seems like the best way to “put yourself out there,” many are finding that swiping often leads nowhere. People will chat for a few days, discuss a date, and then ghost when they become bored or disinterested. And even those who manage to successfully set up dates are experiencing less luck. While there are exceptions, of course, many members of Gen Z have become jaded when it comes to dating apps.

Some women are still clinging to hope, utilizing their dating apps to the best of their abilities while simultaneously seeking public events that might help them meet new people. Others, though, are choosing to prioritize themselves first over actively seeking new relationships. And many have decided to take a break from dating altogether. Putting themselves on the bench is an active choice. Women are deleting dating apps, shifting their mindset, and decentering romantic relationships as a priority.

With this in mind, Gen Z has one question to consider. In this state of modern dating, how do you know when it’s time to put yourself on the bench?

On the Field vs the Bench

A visual representation of dating in the modern era ; Shutterstock/Tada Images

I have many friends in my life who are “on the bench.” I also have friends who are not. From what I’ve seen, they have had very contrasting experiences.

In the fall 2025 semester, a handful of my other friends and I were on the playing field. We would socialize at campus events, form crushes, and try to seek out more opportunities to be near them. We had fun at first, and it gave us something to consistently talk about. But none of those romantic interests led to anything meaningful. Some of my friends had relationships with potential partners end messily, leaving behind hurt feelings and animosity. Meanwhile, I was getting ghosted left and right. We all grew tired of it. And many of us sat ourselves on the bench for the second half of the year (with the exception of a few of my friends, who found relationships during that second semester).

Out of the Gen Z women in my life, I have found that those of my friends who spend at least a little time “on the bench” tend to have more stable and healthier romantic relationships. My long-time best friend has been on the bench since high school. After spending years focusing on herself and her career, she found a partner that she describes as the healthiest relationship she’s ever been in. Another one of my friends, after dedicating herself to practicing restraint and mindfulness in the spring semester, was able to turn down crushes and potential partners that didn’t suit her. As a result, she is now talking with someone who is kind, communicative, and respectful.

My friends who are on the bench with me feel similarly. They realize that they’re young and still have plenty of time to find love. Taking this time to focus on their mental health and become the best version of themselves will only help them attract and keep the right partner when they come along. Gen Z women are realizing that finding love doesn’t have to be a priority. They can make themselves a priority first and foremost.

Dating Healthily as a Young Adult

An image representing a date night ; Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

Studies and surveys also support the idea that having a period of singleness as an adult can help strengthen your future romantic prospects.

Especially for members of Gen Z, who, on average, report struggling with their mental health more than previous generations. In those cases, having a period of time on the bench can be extremely beneficial. Healthy relationships are built on good communication, clear boundaries, and emotional intelligence. However, practicing these skills is difficult, especially if you are someone who is affected by trauma or a neurological disorder. Choosing to take time to be single not only gives you the time and energy to take care of yourself and improve your own life, but it also prepares you to reciprocate healthily in a stable, loving relationship. In fact, many mental health professionals recommend at least a short period of singleness for young adults who struggle with their mental health.

College is also a time of self-growth and discovery, which takes a lot of time and energy. Studies also maintain that, on average, college students are less focused on dating and marriage as opposed to older adults. They are instead going through a phase called “emerging adulthood,” which prioritizes identity formation over seeking a long-term partnership.

However, there are also known benefits to dating during your college years. With the proximity to and large quantity of other peers in your age group, the dating pool is much broader. This can make it easier to find a stable, long-term partner. Additionally, studies have shown that students in committed relationships are less likely to suffer from health issues (physical and mental). They are also, on average, less frequent users of drugs, alcohol, and other harmful substances.

Knowing When to Take a Break

A visual representation of taking a break from dating to care for yourself; Shutterstock/Dmytro Buianskyi

Considering everything, how do you know when it’s time to get off the field and put yourself on the bench? Ultimately, that decision is for each individual to decide for themselves. But there are a few things to consider if you find yourself on the fence.

First, it’s important to remember that your young adult years, especially your early 20s, are full of ups and downs and forced self-discovery. As you grow into your independence, you’ll uncover things about yourself you might not even have realized were there, things that would stand in your way of a healthy relationship. If you don’t take the time to get to know yourself and learn to take care of yourself first, it will be a lot more difficult to handle taking care of another person as well.

On top of that, if you find yourself idolizing romantic relationships and love as something that will solve all your problems or fill some empty void in your soul, chances are you’re not prepared to have a healthy, adult relationship. If you think having a boyfriend or girlfriend will make you feel complete, or if the idea of being alone and single scares you, maybe that’s a sign that you have some inner work to do. I’ve had friends who would jump between relationships without taking breaks, and I watched them become drained over time. Sometimes, your relationship with yourself is one that you need to prioritize over everything else.

Finally, if you have a particularly busy and stressful schedule that leaves you with barely any time to yourself, dating might not be ideal at the moment. While I have a few friends who are able to successfully juggle both a demanding schedule and a healthy relationship, it’s incredibly difficult and requires a lot of self-discipline.I recommend checking in with yourself and considering a few important questions before you decide to commit to a relationship. Am I prepared to take care of someone else? Am I prepared to take care of myself alongside another person? Is there another need I’m trying to fulfill by dating that can be filled more healthily in a different way?

A visual representation of “the bench” in dating ; Shutterstock/Kotie Hooper

Overall, dating is an incredibly personal journey. Figuring out whether or not you think you’re ready for a relationship is something only you can decide for yourself. Many people date in unconventional ways, at unconventional times, and still find success. I know many people who have landed in healthy relationships despite not spending an extended amount of time “on the bench.”

You can also discover parts of yourself and your identity through dating. Being with a partner teaches you a lot about yourself. You learn about your dislikes, your boundaries, and your expectations. You learn about different people and how your personality interacts with theirs.

With that said, I recommend being thoughtful and mindful as you commence your dating journey. Check in with yourself often, know and uphold your boundaries, and, most importantly, remember that dating and marriage are not the end-all, be-all of life.