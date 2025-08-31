Goodbye, Sparrow: How to Get Over a Breakup – Part III

This is a different type of article. Not only was it be published in three parts, it’s also a different kind of writing. It combines an attempt to explain and understand a breakup with the story of a college student on vacation.

This article is based on my own experience with a recent breakup, though the actual plot details are largely fictional. I actually wrote this about half a year ago. I’m only publishing it now because I finally feel like the person in the story isn’t me anymore. And because I met someone knew. Like everybody said I would.

I hope reading it can offer some solace. Writing it certainly did.

On a Walk – 3:32 PM

I once visited Tia at her university for a weekend. We’d been apart for months. When she saw me at baggage claim, she ran and jumped into my arms—I almost dropped her.

Later, she made fun of me for not running to meet her. It became a joke between us.

I don’t understand why that will never happen again.

Music is playing in my ear, but I’m barely listening. The waves break in the distance as I walk the path. Stretching my legs makes me feel energetic and young.

A tropical beach. (Shutterstock/Denis Belitsky).

This morning, I realized something. I use my invisible audience to imagine not only how I appear on the outside but also what role I’m playing in the larger story being told around me. That’s how I stay self-aware, which I think is good.

I hop over a low stone retaining wall and land on the beach. The sand is warm. I walk along, weaving between tanning mothers and sandcastle-building children.

But self-awareness comes at a price. My audience has separated the part of me that does things from the part that observes things. The doer is obviously important. But the observer feels more like the real me.

I plop down in the sand. The waves wash in and out, coming close to my toes without touching them. I cross my arms over my knees.

Tia used to tell me to “Live in the moment.” She was great at feeling things as they happened, so she didn’t understand why I wasn’t. It frustrated her. I didn’t understand it, either, but I do now: I have trouble living in the moment because my most comfortable self, the detached observer, doesn’t do things. She couldn’t accept that.

I didn’t get why she sometimes struggled to communicate; I’m great at detaching from myself, conceptualizing my feelings, and turning them into words that other people can understand. It irritated me when she couldn’t do the same. But it makes sense. She couldn’t communicate like I could because she wasn’t detachedly observing her emotions like I was.

We had opposite skills and weaknesses. Opposite understandings. I had an invisible audience and she didn’t—she was instinctive, and I’m conceptual.

The waves finally reach my toes. The water is cool but pleasant. I’m tired. I stand up, and the water washes over my feet again. As I walk back, things pass me in vague, blurry shapes. I look back for a moment to watch the orange and yellow and pink sunset, and I feel even more tired.

Driving to the Airport – 4:50 PM

The vacation is over. In the seat next to me, Zack sits in a contemplative, surly mood. Last night, he tried to find a bullfight online. He eventually found one on some sketchy website, and we watched it together. It was awful.

A bullfight in Madrid, 2023. (Shutterstock/OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES).

Only when the bull had several lances stuck in its back and blood running down its sides did it stop chasing the matador. Its front legs gave out. Then its back legs. And then it was on the ground in an inelegant heap.

Zack was horrified. He told me he still liked how Hemingway described the sport, but he really didn’t like what it actually was.

Soon, the Uber driver presses the gas and we’re off; the ocean outside the window is blurred, and everybody is quiet.

Airport Restaurant – 5:21 PM

Dad, Mom, Zack, and I sit in a booth. I’ve finished my meal before everybody else, so I look out into the terminal and people-watch.

Tia and I once spent a few days together in mid-December—a little time we carved out for each other before Christmas and family time. We went to a new Mary Cassatt exhibit at a museum.

I remember looking at a print over her shoulder. She felt my presence and leaned back on me, so I put my arm around her and we looked together. About a month later, we broke up.

It can’t be my fault that it ended. It must have been us; who we are as individuals is the only explanation for why things didn’t work out.

“James.”

Mom is frowning at me. “Yeah?”

“What are you thinking about?” she says with that familiar hint of worry.

“I’m… I dunno. A lot, I guess.”

“Why don’t you tell us?” Dad says. “Your brother loves telling us what he’s thinking.”

Zack makes an amused, if slightly resentful face, and doesn’t form a comeback. He seems to be thinking, too.

“Okay,” I say. “Um…d’you guys know who Thomas Kuhn is?”

“Philosopher, right?” Dad responds.

“Yeah. He’s got this theory that science changes by paradigm shifts.”

“Let’s hear it,” Dad says. Zack is listening carefully while Mom squints at her phone.

“The basic idea is that science always has its assumptions. Like medieval science assumed that the Earth was the center of the universe, so it was its own paradigm.”

“And?” Zack asks.

“Well,” I say, “paradigms change when their assumptions stop making sense. And eventually, a new paradigm with new assumptions forms. And science changes. But what I thought was really interesting was that different paradigms are ‘incommensurable.’”

A girl in an airport. (Shutterstock/Garun .Prdt).

A girl, rushing to catch her flight, passes by. She has brown hair. It’s Tia. No, it isn’t; this girl is much taller and her hair is longer. She’s a stranger.

“What does that mean?” I stare after the girl. “What’s ‘incommensurable’ mean?” Zack repeats. I snap back into it and blink at him.

“Unable to be judged by the same standards,” Dad supplies.

Mom looks bored, but Zack stares expectantly at me. “What else?

“Nothing. I just thought it was interesting.”

Mom says, “We’re boarding soon.” We leave a tip. Then, Mom shepherds us towards our gate, bags in tow. We pass a bunch of people. Everything is loud and in the way.

At the Gate – 5:34 PM

We’re the third boarding group, so we have some time to kill. On the black tarmac outside the window, our plane is attached to the terminal with a white, snake-like boarding bridge.

I like the idea of paradigms. But not scientifically. It seems like people are their own paradigms: my paradigm is conceptual. Tia’s was instinctive. And I think our assumptions were so different that we were incommensurable.

Of course, we still understood a lot about each other. Because incommensurable people can still communicate across shared things—like love, for example.

But we couldn’t communicate on the deepest, core levels. She didn’t understand my invisible audience. I didn’t understand her instinctive way of feeling before defining. And, in the end, it didn’t matter how much we loved each other.

“James,” Dad nudges me ahead. I walk up to the flight attendant, scan my boarding pass, and walk into the tunnel. Zack follows.

I’ve finally answered why it ended: we were incommensurable. We both made mistakes, but ultimately, our relationship ended because we couldn’t understand each other’s assumptions.

On a Walk – 2:11 PM (California Time)

It’s weird to be back home. I passed by a bench earlier, which Tia and I sat on after our third date. I once kissed her on that bench.

When we first started dating, I introduced her to my friends over dinner at my university’s dining hall. After the meal, one of my friends patted me on the shoulder in his awkward way and said, “I approve. I’m happy for you.”

God, it’s cold out. I walk faster to keep myself warm. The cars roar on the street to my right.

I’ve fallen into a pattern of thought recently. It’s as if I’ve made Tia a character in my head and have been telling stories about her. Imagined conversations, usually. Or reimagined conversations in which I say what I only came to understand later.

Stepping over a puddle. (Shutterstock/ Yuliya Alekseeva).

The leaves crumple underneath my feet, and I step over a puddle.

A lot of people have had a lot of breakups; I’m not special. What was special was how the two of us connected. We worked. That’s also why we should remain friends—so our specialness doesn’t have to die.

Cafe – 2:27 PM

Dad is in the corner, staring at his laptop almost intently enough to be considered glaring.

“Hey.” I set my bag down on the other side of the table.

“Morning.” Over the years, we’ve developed an effective system of parallel play. I write. He works. We don’t talk much until the inevitable, “You wanna go soon?” I’m usually the one who says that.

I pull out my laptop, but I’m not going to write today. I’m going to think.

The air smells like coffee. I look out the window and watch an old woman slowly stepping out of her car.

“James.”

“Yeah?” I say. Dad is looking at me and holding his glasses like he usually does when he’s about to tell me something I don’t want to hear.

“What are you thinking about?”

“A lot. Mostly how to move on.” He nods. “I really want to be friends with her. I want her in my life, even if it’s only platonically. But I guess I’m worried about what that really looks like. And how it works.”

He shuts his computer. “James, you can’t be friends with Tia.”

A flush of heat runs through my cheeks. “No, you don’t understand.”

“You’re obsessed with her. I know she was important to you, but it’s unhealthy how much you think about her.”

“I want her in my life.” My eyes immediately fill with hot tears. “She’s special.”

“She broke up with you, James.”

“No.” A few tears drip out. I quickly wipe them away. “I don’t—”

“You will never move on if you’re friends with her.” I stop myself from crying, but I can’t speak. “Imagine what that friendship would be like. What happens if she tells you about her new boyfriend? Or a date that she’s going on next weekend?”

“Dad—”

“Be honest with yourself. Could you handle that?

“I don’t…”

“Then there’s nothing else to say.”

I shake my head through a few more tears. “You don’t understand.” I wipe the snot from my sleeve and shake my head again.

“You can’t be friends,” he says again.

Finally, quietly, I am able to ask, “You’re sure?”

“I’m sure.”

“Jesus,” I exhale and wipe my face.

His face softens. “I’m just trying to help, James. That’s my job.”

“I’m going to the bathroom,” I say. He hugs me before I go.

Bathroom – 3:02 PM

Public bathroom. (Shutterstock/Luna Vandoorne).

I lock the door behind me. The floor is sticky. I smell piss, and the whirring of the fans is loud. I splash cold water on my face and look at my reflection in the dirty mirror. “Fuck,” I say. I drop my head so I don’t have to look at myself anymore.

I’m glad I fell in love with Tia, and I’m glad for the time I spent with her. But that time ended when we broke up.

Tears drip into the sink. In a moment, they’re flowing hot and quick. I wipe snot off my upper lip.

Dad is right: we can’t be friends.

At a Desk, Typing – 10:24 AM

This seems like the end of the story. I’m not running out of things to say, but I’m running out of things worth saying.

At the end of The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion says she doesn’t want to stop writing because that would mean that she’d lived a whole year without John. I understand that. But I also know, probably like she did, that I have to end this.

Didion ended her book with the ideas of the sparrow and of feeling the swell of change. If I had something brilliant and deep to say about change and growth, I would say it. But I don’t.

Recently, I’ve had this very strong sense of what I can only call chaos. It feels like things just happen, and as much as I try to understand them by giving them names and putting them into boxes, I never get it right. It seems like things can’t be understood.

I felt that when I woke up this morning, and it made me feel fragile. I don’t know why. Zack and I ate breakfast together, and he told me about his newest obsession: physics. I did some reading. Went on a run. Took a shower. I wish I could say I didn’t think about Tia, but I did.

Late last night, I didn’t want to sleep, so I ended up listening to a voicemail Tia had left me. Something she said in it made me laugh. But now I can’t remember what it was. And I think that’s a good thing.

People have told me many different things about how to get over Tia. Some have been useful. Some not.

But I think the only true thing that can be said about it is that in a chaotic world where bad and confusing things can happen, it is just as possible for pain to fade and bitter memories to become nostalgic.

So maybe Didion’s husband was right; maybe you can feel the swell and move with it. I’m not sure. Either way, it’s all just chaos.

Bye, Tia.