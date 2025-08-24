Goodbye, Sparrow: How to Get Over a Breakup – Part II

This is a different type of article. Not only will it be published in three parts, it’s also a different kind of writing. It combines an attempt to explain and understand a breakup with the story of a college student on vacation.

This article is based on my own experience with a recent breakup, though the actual plot details are largely fictional. I actually wrote this about half a year ago. I’m only publishing it now because I finally feel like the person in the story isn’t me anymore. And because I met someone knew. Like everybody said I would.

I hope reading it can offer some solace. Writing it certainly did.

The Pool – 12:35 PM

It’s been a couple of days. I feel relaxed here. I wake up late and go to sleep late and eat a lot. We spend most of the day at the beach or the pool.

Zack is flapping around in the water. Mom is listening to her audio book in the lounge chair next to mine. Dad just got up to get drinks. And I’ve been staring at my book without reading it.

I do like this book, though: Atonement, by Ian McEwan. When I’ve got a good book like this, everything seems better. It’s a sort of escapism.

The trailer of the 2007 movie, based on the novel. (Youtube/Screen Bites).

It’s also about completeness, though. I usually feel somehow incomplete, but when I have a good book in my life, that feeling is weaker. I’m glad I brought it with me.

In the chapter I just read, two characters, Cecilia and Robbie, had sex for the first time in the hidden corner of an empty library. They said they loved each other. And now I’m making it sound vulgar and stupid, but it really wasn’t. It was beautiful.

I’m going to finish Atonement—I feel like I have to—but I can’t read it right now. I’m thinking about Tia. I close my eyes. The sun is boiling but there’s enough of a breeze to keep me from diving into the pool.

The first hint that something was wrong between Tia and me came a month before we broke up. I didn’t understand it at first.

We were long-distance at the time, so over FaceTime late at night, she told me she was feeling a bit suffocated. I tried hard to give her space: I didn’t text her unless she texted me, I didn’t call her. I still thought about her constantly, of course.

We barely talked for a week. She came back home eventually, but I still kept myself from contacting her even though I was dying to talk. And she still didn’t text me. That was when I knew that something was wrong.

“Zack, you want your drink?”

Dad is back. On the little table next to me, two cups with pineapple wedges on their rims have appeared. Zack emerges from the pool and grabs his.

He looks down at me as pool water drips down his legs to form puddles under my lounge chair. “You gonna drink yours?”

A Hawaiian Pool. (Shutterstock/IM_photo).

“I’m saving it. Don’t take it.” He chugs his before returning to the pool. I close my eyes again. The breeze tickles my legs and I imagine Tia’s big brown eyes.

After a couple days, she did finally text me. But the message was worse than the silence. There was something missing; it was like a text from an estranged friend, not my girlfriend.

She said she wanted to meet up and I agreed. It seemed obvious that she was going to break up with me. But I had things that I wanted to tell her. Apologies. Ideas. Realizations. All of which relied on the strength of our love.

When I saw her walking my way, the tension in my stomach immediately released, even though her first words were, “I really don’t want to do this.”

We went on a walk and she gave me a list of frustrations, worries, angers. Things I had done wrong. Trust I had lost. Promises I had broken. It was hard to hear, especially because she was right about so many things. But the worst part was the hardness in her voice.

When she was done, she told me she wanted to break up. I told her I was sorry that I hurt her. Then I gave her all my ideas. We went back and forth with them and she didn’t tell me I was wrong about anything. But it didn’t matter.

Too little, too late, I remember thinking.

There was a lot of silence. We spoke softly. We agreed that there was no hostility between us, that we would take some time to process things, then be friends.

I watched her drive away and walked home with a distant buzzing. When I closed the door behind me, I saw Mom and started to cry. And that was it.

“James.”

I open my eyes and the sun immediately blinds me. I blink away the dark spots in my vision. Mom is standing over my lounge chair.

“You fell asleep, hon,” she says. She looks worried.

“Oh.” My piña colada is gone. Zack must have taken it. Mom is quietly watching me, so I grab my book and push myself to my feet. “I’m gonna shower.”

“Alright,” she says. And I’m gone before she can ask if I’m okay.

Room 192, Shower – 1:22 PM

The hotel room was empty when I walked in, and the whole place seemed breezy and relaxed. There’s a permanent presence of sand on the tile floor.

I strip off my bathing suit and jump into the shower. The water is cool and refreshing to my overheated body. The new sunburn on my shoulders stings.

About a week ago, I finished a book called The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion. It’s about grief. Joan Didion watched her husband, John, have a heart attack and die right at their dining room table.

Joan Didion. (Wikipedia Commons).

One specific moment has stuck with me: after Didion cremated John, held his funeral, and finished with the practicalities of death, she still couldn’t throw his shoes away. Because “he would need shoes if he was to return.”

The phrase “magical thinking” is how Didion describes her state of mind in the year after her husband’s death. It seems like a good way to explain grief. It could be called denial, but that’s a weak word to describe what’s really magical thinking.

I open the mini soap bottle and rub it over my body. My temperature is back to normal, so I turn the heat up and focus on the water hitting my back.

I’ve been imagining the breakup as a kind of grief. Obviously, Tia isn’t dead. But something is gone from my life that was here before. That will be true even after we’ve processed it all and become friends.

In her book, Didion tries to understand everything about John’s death. Was he dead the second he fell? Could he tell it was going to happen? How long did it take for the paramedics to show up, and how long to transport him to the hospital?

But she could never answer the real question: why did this happen? That’s what I’ve been spinning my wheels on. Why did it end? We loved each other. We’re both smart. Both honest and caring. I don’t understand why.

I turn the shower off. The bathroom seems strangely quiet as I step out and dry myself. I slip on a pair of shorts and open the door.

Zack is reading his Hemingway on the bed. He looks up at me. “I’m probably gonna finish this tonight. Then I’m going to try and find a real bull fight online. If you watch it with me, I can teach you about it.”

“Did you drink my piña colada?”

“It was melting.”

I flip him off and stroll out onto the deck.

Room 192, The Deck – 1:54 PM

We’re only on the third floor, so I can see kids in bathing suits running around on the lawn below. Dad is reading.

He glances at me and says, “You look burnt.”

“A bit.”

He returns to his book. “You’ve got to put on sunscreen.”

“I know.” I look out over the kids and the grass and the ocean.

When Tia and I first said that we loved each other, we were walking back from CVS. I was talking abstractly about what I’d decided love was: “If two friends have sex, they’re not necessarily in love. But sex and friendship together can create love. So love is greater than its two parts and emerges only on a higher level of complexity.”

She goaded me into it. “And? You going somewhere with that?” The only way I could respond was by saying I loved her. I wasn’t surprised when she said it back.

I rub my eyes hard; blurry red and green marks appear in the corner of my vision. Didion ends her book with this: “No eye is on the sparrow but he did tell me that.” I don’t know what that means.

“Hey, Dad,” I say.

He’s still staring over his glasses at his book. “Mh.”

“Can I ask you something?”

“Let me finish this.” He likes answering questions from me and Zack. After a moment, he snaps the book closed. “What’s up?”

The Sparrow. (Shutterstock/Pascale Gueret).

I lean forward. “This book I was reading ended with a reference I don’t understand: ‘No eye is on the sparrow.’ Any idea what that means?”

He frowns in his overserious way, which I’ve inherited. “Could be an inversion of the phrase, ‘His eye is on the sparrow,’ but I wouldn’t know why.”

“Never heard that. Biblical, I assume?”

“Yep. The idea is that God sees everything, even the little sparrow.”

“That makes sense. Thanks.”

“Sure.” He turns back to his book.

Room 192 – 2:04 PM

I plop on the bed and grab my copy of Magical Thinking (which lies right next to Atonement). I turn to the last page.

The Portuguese Bend. (Shutterstock/newsshooterguy).

In the final paragraph, Didion recalls a memory. She and John were at the Portuguese Bend in California, trying to swim into a cave. The only way to get in was to time the oncoming swell and allow it to pull you in. Didion was afraid of missing the swell, but John wasn’t. John told his wife, “You had to feel the swell change. You had to go with the change.”

No eye is on the sparrow—nobody is watching or helping. But you can feel the swell and go with it.

I wish I had known Didion. She’s been dead for four years. I have this idea that if she were alive, I’d meet her and she’d become my mentor—sort of a naïve thought.

But still, magical thinking and trying to feel the swell like John. Even though there is no eye on any sparrow. At least I can use these ideas.

I put the book back on the nightstand and glance at Zack, who remains laser-focused on his Hemingway. I turn my head into the pillow and close my eyes.

To be continued…