Goodbye, Sparrow: How to Get Over a Breakup – Part I

This is a different type of article. Not only will it be published in three parts, it’s also a different kind of writing. It combines an attempt to explain and understand a breakup with the story of a college student on vacation.

This article is based on my own experience with a recent breakup, though the actual plot details are largely fictional. I actually wrote this about half a year ago. I’m only publishing it now because I finally feel like the person in the story isn’t me anymore. And because I met someone knew. Like everybody said I would.

I hope reading it can offer some solace. Writing it certainly did.

SFO Airport – 9:33 AM

SFO Airport. (Shutterstock/bluestork).

I like airports because I like the idea that I can be somewhere else in a matter of moments. And nobody will be here for long.

The lines suck, though. Long lines separated by thin black dividers, pulling everybody left and right like rats in a maze. It’s boring and claustrophobic. I also don’t like being treated like a rat.

But at least it’s consistent. Lines always move forward, and you always end up at the same place: standing in front of a TSA Agent with the same blue uniform. So that’s nice.

I’m standing in line now. I rock back and forth on my heels. My mind wanders.

A couple days ago, I was sitting in the grass when an ant crawled onto my leg. It was annoying so I grabbed it and held it between two fingers. It wriggled around. I considered killing it.

“Hey, James.”

If I didn’t kill it, I could tell myself a story about a thoughtful young man who appreciates nature and the value of all life. If I did kill it, I could tell a story about a young man contemplating why it feels ethically acceptable to kill little bugs.

“Jaaaames.”

I spend a lot of time telling stories to an invisible audience in my head. It’s how I live: I walk around and think about things as if I were explaining myself to an audience. But I also—

“James!”

Someone pushes me from behind. I glance back at my little brother, Zack. “The line moved. Hurry up.”

Bureaucracy. (Shutterstock/Jim Lambert).

We shuffle forward into the TSA Agent’s bored, half-dead gaze.

SFO Airport – 10:21 AM

I always like looking at people’s faces as they pass by but I especially like doing so in an airport. People in airports don’t look back at you as much. It’s great. There’s always a story to be told about strangers passing by.

“Does everyone have their boarding passes?” Mom asks. We say we do. “We have thirty minutes before boarding,” she says anxiously.

Zack tucks one of his two AirPods back into the case. “Can we get some food?”

“Let’s just find the gate first,” Mom says. “Does anybody need the bathroom? Zack, we can hold your bag.”

“Mom, I don’t need to go.”

“Okay, well, once we board, you won’t be able to for a while.”

“This way,” Dad interjects.

“I really don’t need your help, Mom.”

Dad calls over his shoulder, “Wendy, what’s our gate?”

“For the tenth time, it’s A12!”

“A-what?” Dad says and pulls a mock-confused face, eyebrows down in a frown and mouth a straight line. Mom laughs loudly.

We arrive at our gate, throw our bags down, and split up. Dad and Zack go to the bathroom (Zack doesn’t see the irony at all). Mom stays with the bags.

“I’m gonna walk around,” I tell her.

“Okay, hon,” she says. “You doing okay?”

“I’m alright.” She’s asking about the breakup but I’m not going to talk about it.

“Okay, just be back in twenty minutes at the latest. We’re boarding soon.”

“I will be.”

On a Walk – 10:30 AM

I turn and slip in my earbuds. I put on some music and walk at random through the terminal, hands in my pockets. It’s nice to be free of my luggage.

In crowded places, people usually walk at an infuriating shuffling pace. Everybody wants to move faster than the person in front of them, but the person in front of them has a person in front of them, too. It drives me crazy. Like this insufferably slow group of women in front of me. I pass them.

A crowded sidewalk. (Shutterstock/Peter Adams Photography).

If everybody on a crowded sidewalk walked just half a step faster, we wouldn’t have to shuffle. But big crowds aren’t coordinated enough to work towards a shared goal like that. So the “half-step-faster” feeling is just an unattainable ideal.

On a sidewalk, everybody is the same: we’re all going the same direction in the same way. We define ourselves as one group. So we shuffle.

I step over an abandoned, half-chewed yellow piece of gum. But it’s totally different in an airport. We’re all going to different gates for different flights to different places so we define ourselves in sub-groups, and the half-step-faster ideal is achieved.

Why the hell am I thinking about this? I don’t care about crowds. Well. I guess it’s better than what I could be thinking about.

I check my phone. Oh shit, I’m late. I hurry back to board the plane.

Baggage Claim, Honolulu – 1:13 PM (Hawaii Time)

Beautiful Honolulu. (Shutterstock/Andre Luis Michelon).

Mom and I stand together quietly as we wait for our bags. The silence after a flight lies between us. I guess I’m looking sad though, so she tells me, “Y’know, you learn something from every relationship.”

“Yeah,” I say. “I’m just—I can barely think about it right now.”

“About her? Or about the whole thing?”

“Both.”

“I understand. I’m sorry, hon. It’ll get easier.”

I nod and stare into space. There’s a slight breeze, and she scratches my back. It’s a nice gesture, something she did when I was a kid.

She can read me really well, but I have a hard time trying to comfort her when she’s unhappy. I never quite understand. When she’s struggling with something and I ask her what’s wrong, she often admits she’s upset—but she can’t say why. It’s like she has periods of looseness where nothing is defined.

When I compare her to myself, I realize how differently we think. I’m a very conceptual person: I apply abstract, broad concepts to how I feel. When I find one that fits, I use it to understand myself.

For example, a couple weeks ago, I felt anxious about something. I couldn’t tell what. So I applied a couple concepts: fear of something? No. Stress? Definitely not. Loneliness? That sounds right—I must be lonely. Then I understood myself.

Mom doesn’t do that. When she’s upset, she doesn’t immediately define what’s going on in her head. Like last week. She seemed unhappy, so I asked her if she was okay. She sighed and said, “I just feel off.” Three days later, she told me that she was getting tired of her job.

People like Mom are instinctive: they feel and think, see patterns in those thoughts and feelings, and then define those patterns. They have an extra step. Mom takes time to have instincts about the patterns of her mind. The period of looseness is when she’s seeing those patterns but not conceptualizing them yet.

Mom is like Tia. That’s why things fell apart at the end, because—no, I can’t think about her yet.

The Resort – 1:43 PM

I step out of the Uber and onto the red cobblestone. The air is fresh and wet. There are palm trees planted in neat sections of soft, trimmed grass; this place was obviously made for tourists. But I am a tourist, and I love it.

Our room is nice in that cool and detached way hotel rooms are when you first enter them. Having spent the day sitting down, Zack and I decide to take a walk.

On a Walk – 1:59 PM

The resort’s buildings are organized in a colossal horseshoe around the pool. The buildings are fantastically tall. People, mostly families, sit on the decks and read or eat. And almost everybody is wearing a bathing suit.

Zack and I smack along the winding paths. Large green plants surround us, and the mismatched stones of the walkway are covered in drying footprints. A group of kids runs past us, presumably on their way to the pool.

“Y’know Hemingway says that bullfighting is an art,” Zack says. It’s very much like him to say apparently significant things when he deems them appropriate.

“Yeah?” I respond.

“Yep. The bullfighter with the most courage is supposed to get closest to the bull’s horns as it passes.” The path has turned entirely to sand, so we kick off our flip-flops. “But there’s a way of killing the bull that’s safe for the matador—”

“Really? Safe?”

“Safer. You can do it the safer way, but the safer way is also the less courageous way. There are ways of killing the bull that get you really close to the horns. Those are the courageous ways. That’s how all the masters do it. That’s what makes it art.”

A statue of Hemingway in Pamplona, outside of the famous bullring. (Shutterstock/Roman Belogorodov).

We walk down the beach, flip-flops in hand, toes washed over by the tide.

“Belmonte is one of the last great bullfighters because he makes the fight art.”

“I don’t really love the idea of killing bulls for sport.”

“It’s not just killing, it’s art.”

We walk along and discuss Hemingway and bullfighting and courage, but I listen more than I talk. Zack has a lot to say. It seems he’s recently discovered that he has a brain and can use it to think.

He’s become obsessed with the beauty of violence, particularly against bulls. It’s idealistic and naïve. But I was the same way at his age: so thirsty for intellectual stimulation that any new idea was like an oasis.

I’m not sure why, but I’m really proud of Zack. Maybe it’s just because I’m a big brother and he’s a little one. He’s certainly very smart, if a bit erratic in his obsessions. But I was erratic, too. He also has a sharpness to him, which is sometimes unpleasant but overall a good thing.

“Hey, James.”

“Yeah?” We’re moving through the lobby again, on our way back to the room.

“What’re you thinking about?”

I shrug. He nods with a significant look, as if he perfectly understands me. “I know what you’re going through,” he sighs.

“Do you?”

“Yeah. I was really sad after Annie and I broke up.”

For some strange reason, I actually smile, but I also repress laughter. “You dated her in sixth grade for two weeks.”

“Well, obviously, you and Tia lasted a little longer,” he says. I decide not to push it. I swipe the keycard on the lock and hear a click.

He’s a good kid. But I wish he would stop trying to advise me on things he doesn’t understand. I push the door open and walk into the room.

Room 192 – 2:03 AM

I won’t think about her. I won’t think about who I can’t stop thinking about.

The things I can avoid in the day become unavoidable at night. Worse than unavoidable. Bigger. Scarier. I can’t stop thinking about her.

God, I’m tired. I want to slip out of bed and plug my phone in, but I don’t want to wake Zack. Normally, I wouldn’t care. But right now, he’s sleeping so goddamn peacefully that I’d kill anybody who came near him.

My invisible audience is gone right now. I usually depend on it to understand what’s happening to or within me. I feel loose and emotional without it.

Too often, I intellectualize emotions. Usually that habit keeps me stable, but I think it might miss the point sometimes—does it really matter whether I’m instinctive or conceptual if I’m in pain?

Of course, my invisible audience will be back in the morning. So I’m going to avoid that question. Because it’s late at night. And I’m alone.

Room 192 – 10:03 AM

Morning light. (Shutterstock/dinyiondh).

The light coming through the window is bright. I yawn and check my phone. My friend texted me: hey man, i heard about you and Tia. you okay? i’m here for you.

I’m out of the room quickly. There’s muffled chatter down the hallway, but I just stand here doing nothing. I don’t want to go back in. But I don’t want to move either.

I take out my phone again. When we broke up, I put about 200 photos of us into a hidden folder. I haven’t looked at them since. I pick one at random: it’s a photo we took while hiking in the California hills. She’s grinning up at me. The sky is blue behind us. On that hike, we talked about who would win in a fight; I threw rocks, she climbed trees. We had races along the dirt trails.

Oh, I see. There’s no more. No more grinning or more blue skies or throwing rocks or racing along dirt trails. There’s none left.

To be continued…