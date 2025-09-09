Cold Nights: When Helping Has Limits

It’s well established that there is a limit to helping others. We’ve all heard it before: “You can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.“

But what’s missing from the literature about that difficult fact is that it’s treated like a fact. It isn’t just a fact: it’s a painful, very real reality. That’s why I decided to write this piece, so the feeling and the knowledge can be true at the same time.

11:32 PM

A college party. (Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI).

“Just one?”

I shrug. “I’m not that thirsty.”

“That’s not the point.”

The music pounds in my eardrums, and the coldness of my beer is a comfort, but a small one. Logan has two cups in his hand. I ask why.

“Well, the vodka gets you drunk.” He takes a swig from the cup in his right hand. “And the whiskey—” he drinks from the left cup, “makes you feel warm inside.”

I vaguely know the host of this party, but I don’t know many people here. It’s hot and loud, and the windows, which must remain closed because of the cop-calling neighbors, have fogged up.

Logan and I stand at the edge of the party. We lean on the wall because it feels less awkward than standing with nowhere to put our hands.

People dance in the center of the room. I’m not the sort of person who dances at parties. Logan isn’t either. But he will be once he finishes his cups.

“You remember that day we walked to Sausalito with our tongues out?” I ask.

“’Course. We went like ten miles.”

“Why’d we do that?”

He laughs drunkenly, “Just for fun, man.”

“Right.” Someone in the opposite corner is sobbing on the ground. Her drunk friends are trying to console her, but she’s tucked herself into a ball and is twisting her shirt into knots. “Yeah, it must’ve been fun.”

11:46 PM

Logan disappeared somewhere to get a refill. I yawn and look around. There is very little to interest me here. My mind drifts.

Dining hall. (Shutterstock/Gorgev).

A few months ago, I was returning from dinner at Foothill Dining Hall. As I reached my door, I got a text from Lucy. It was a long, rambling text, which held in it a level of raw honesty that would scare anyone, but especially scared me.

She’d said she wasn’t actually going to do it. But she wanted to. And “if you ever tell anybody, our friendship is over.”

I made my decision quickly. The Suicide Prevention Hotline didn’t pick up, which seemed horribly ironic. The police wouldn’t do anything unless she was an active danger to herself, and I didn’t know if she was. I called Lucy’s roommate and told her I was coming over. The sun had set and it was even colder.

12:02 AM

I miss the coldness. It’s too hot and loud in this goddamn room. I wish it were just me and Logan, but it wouldn’t be the same even if it were.

He’s feeling good now, parading around the room, slapping backs and hugging strangers. They tolerate him. Like all drunks, he’s annoying but entertaining. He comes up to me. His arm over my shoulders is heavy. His breath smells. —

“You’re a good frien’, man.”

“You, too.”

“Can we turn the music up, the fuckin’—” he burps, “—fuckin’ music’s too quiet. Bennet! Bennet, turn it up!”

His demand is obliged, and a familiar song blasts. “Oh, shit!” he leaps with childish enthusiasm onto the dance floor, shouting the lyrics as he hops in place and sweats.

I know how this night will end and I’m sure he does, too. It’s always the same. I take another gulp of my beer.

Beer. (Shutterstock/bluedog studio).

When I finally got to her dorm, Lucy’s roommate didn’t let me in because Lucy was crying, so I stood by the door.

“Has she said anything?”

“No.” The roommate was tired and seemed not to understand completely. “She cries like this sometimes. Usually, she just asks me to leave the room.”

“I’m gonna find someone.”

The roommate shook her head. “She won’t like that.”

“I don’t care what she likes. I’ll find an RA in the building,” I said. “You watch her and make sure nothing happens.”

The roommate nodded. “She’s okay, I swear.”

“If she asks, tell her I told you to.”

I struck out into the cold, which I was too warm to feel. Eventually, I found an RA and explained the situation. She was a mandated reporter, so she’d tell some authority or other; they’d know about Lucy. They’d keep her safe.

12:20 AM

“Guys!” The music is off, and Bennet is shouting over his guests, “Who the fuck yacked on the carpet?”

Logan’s not in sight. Shit. I was supposed to watch him. I slip out of the room and onto the back deck. The full moon watches above us. The wooden planks are dark and wet with that afternoon’s rain. There is a figure huddled alone on the ground.

The moon. (Shutterstock/Croz 13).

“Hey.” Logan is hunched over a trash can, which reeks of vomit. “Need some water?

He shakes his head. Behind us, the music has returned; it sounds muted and dull from out here. Logan hurls into the trash can. I sit with him.

As I walked back to her dorm, I got another text from Lucy: “Why did you tell?”

The roommate was sitting on the common room couch.

“How is she?”

“Okay, I guess. She’s going to sleep soon.”

“Has she said anything?”

“When I told her that you’d gone to find an RA, she made a face.”

“Great.” I knew her face and could easily imagine her hateful expression. “That’s great.”

The roommate went back to the room. Lucy had stopped crying and the danger seemed to have passed.

“You can go home now, really,” the roommate told me.

“I’ll stay for an hour or so. Until she’s really asleep.”

“Just go home. She’s fine.”

“I’ll stay,” I repeated.

The roommate was too tired to argue, so she went to her room to sleep. I sat on the couch alone. Soon, I got another text from Lucy: “Fuck you.” I held my phone and watched as the screen dimmed and turned off.

I kicked my feet out from the couch. More than anything else, I felt tired—a heavy, dense, unforgiving kind of tired.

12:47 AM

Falling mist. (Shutterstock/Jade ThaiCatwalk).

It’s starting to rain; a light mist is sprinkling over the deck, chilling my neck and covering Logan. He’s leaning against a post. The sky is black and the trees blacker behind him. The trashcan is between his knees.

“Why do I keep doing this?” he mumbles.

“You know why.”

“Mmh.” His eyes are closed and his head is in his hands. I feel nauseous by proxy. His back tenses. I look away, but I can still hear the sickening retch and splat as he spews into the trashcan.

“Fuck,” he gasps.

“You don’t have to be like this. Really. You can get better.”

He stares blindly, sweating despite the cold, into the mound of his own wet vomit. And he shakes his head. I stay a little longer. But soon, I stand.

He looks up at me, face pale. “Y’going?”

“Yeah. I’ll seeya.” And I leave him with his bucket of vomit in the wet cold.

A Final Note

Lucy and Logan are real people. I’ve changed their names and blurred the details but both of those nights actually happened.

Lucy was mad at me for quite a while. She did eventually forgive me. We’re still friends now, though we’ve never spoken about that night.

As for Logan, I’ve lost contact with him. We never had any kind of falling out but once he started drinking, we began to drift apart, and we rarely talk since we went away for college. He was my oldest friend—all the way back to 1st grade.

I knew Logan well enough to know that he wouldn’t take my help, so I stopped trying. I still feel guilty about that choice. But I know it was the right one.

But even though she told me not to help her, I thought Lucy would take my help. So I tried. Even if it would cost me our friendship (which it didn’t, in the end).

That seems to be the art of it. It’s impossible to define how much you can help a person who’s struggling and in pain. That’s like trying to find define the difference between black and blue.

But you’ll know it. You’ll know if the person you’re trying to help will take your help. You’ll know what’s black and what’s blue. Even if you can’t define it. Even if the blue looks very black, you’ll know that it’s blue.

I believe I helped Lucy. But I knew I couldn’t help Logan.