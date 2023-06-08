Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Food & Drink

Mashpee Wampanoag Chef Makes History After Receiving the Prestigious James Beard Award

Sherry Pocknett, a proud member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, received well-deserved recognition from the prestigious James Beard Foundation as the outstanding chef in the northeastern region of the United States.
Avatar photo

Published

Mashpee Wampanoag
Sherry Pocknett, a proud member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, received well-deserved recognition from the prestigious James Beard Foundation as the outstanding chef in the northeastern region of the United States. Image via YouTube

Sherry Pocknett, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first indigenous woman to receive a James Beard Award for culinary excellence. This momentous occasion took place at the annual Beard Awards ceremony held in Chicago’s Lyric Opera, where Pocknett accepted the highly esteemed Best Chef Northeast award, adorned in traditional Native American attire and with tears of joy in her eyes.

Pocknett has gained renown for her restaurant, Sly Fox Den Too, located in Charlestown, Rhode Island. At her establishment, she showcases Indigenous cuisine deeply rooted in her Wampanoag heritage. Pocknett’s culinary creations reflect a harmonious blend of foraged, fished, and hunted foods, including venison, rabbit, quahogs, fish, and a variety of fresh vegetables and herbs. Prior to opening her own restaurant, Pocknett served as the food and beverage director at The Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, where she introduced traditional Native foods to the menu.

The significance of Pocknett’s win extends beyond her personal achievement, serving as a milestone for Native American chefs and their invaluable contributions to the culinary world. As a first-time nominee, Pocknett joins a growing list of esteemed Native American chefs who have been recognized by the James Beard Foundation. In 2022, Owamni, an Indigenous-owned restaurant in Minneapolis founded by Sean Sherman (Oglala Lakota) and Dana Thompson (Mdewakanton Dakota, Wahpeton Sisseton), received the award for best new restaurant.

During the awards ceremony, Pocknett received a warm embrace from Sean Sherman, underscoring the spirit of camaraderie and support within the culinary community. In her emotional acceptance speech, she expressed profound gratitude for the honor bestowed upon her and acknowledged that she represents not only herself but also all the northeastern tribes. Pocknett courageously revealed that she is currently battling breast cancer, having recently completed chemotherapy and preparing for surgery.

Despite facing health challenges, Pocknett remains resilient and determined to pursue her culinary passion. She aims to leverage her platform to highlight the culinary traditions of the Wampanoag people and emphasize their enduring presence and contributions to the culinary world. Winning the James Beard Award not only recognizes Pocknett’s remarkable talent but also reinforces the important message that Indigenous cuisines are vibrant, dynamic, and deserving of recognition and appreciation on a global scale.

Sherry Pocknett’s historic achievement as the first indigenous woman to win a James Beard Award sets a precedent for future generations of Native American chefs, inspiring them to embrace their cultural heritage, showcase their culinary skills, and continue to make significant strides in the world of gastronomy.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Pregnancy screening photo Pregnancy screening photo

Health & Wellbeing

Prenatal Exposure to ‘Forever Chemicals’ Could Lead to Childhood Obesity, New Research Suggests

New research suggests a potential link between prenatal exposure to 'forever chemicals' and childhood obesity.

1 hour ago

Science

Incredible Time-Lapse Reveals First-Ever Livestream from Mars

Witness a groundbreaking achievement as a time-lapse reveals the first-ever livestream from Mars.

4 hours ago
A recent study suggests that the unearthing of minuscule organisms may potentially represent the most ancient remnants of the human lineage. A recent study suggests that the unearthing of minuscule organisms may potentially represent the most ancient remnants of the human lineage.

Science

Scientists Unearth ‘Lost World’ in Billion-Year-Old Australian Rock

A recent study suggests that the unearthing of minuscule organisms may potentially represent the most ancient remnants of the human lineage

4 hours ago
A render of the ULA Vulcan taking flight. Image: ULA A render of the ULA Vulcan taking flight. Image: ULA

Science

America’s Oldest Rocket Company Successfully Test Fires New Powerful Rocket

Witness a historic achievement as America's oldest rocket company successfully test fires a new powerful rocket.

4 hours ago
George Winston George Winston

Music

George Winston, Renowned New Age Pianist, Passes Away at 73

The music world mourns the loss of renowned New Age pianist George Winston, who passed away at the age of 73.

4 hours ago
Matt Rife Matt Rife

Celebrity

First Taylor Swift, Now Matt Rife? Ticketmaster Presale Chaos Continues

Taylor Swift's latest collaboration with comedian Matt Rife leaves fans caught in Ticketmaster's chaotic presale system.

4 hours ago

TV & Film

‘The Little Mermaid’ Crashes at Chinese Box Office, After Reported Racist Backlash

Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" fails to make waves at the Chinese box office, allegedly due to the controversy surrounding Ariel's casting...

4 hours ago
Jay Johnston in Bob's Burgers. Jay Johnston in Bob's Burgers.

Celebrity

Jay Johnston, ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor, Charged in Connection with Capitol Riot

Shocking news as an actor from 'Better Call Saul' and 'Bob's Burgers' is charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

4 hours ago
Jay-Z Jay-Z

Celebrity

Jay-Z Pockets $7.2 Million From Parlux Perfume to End 7-Year Legal Saga

Jay-Z settles the Parlux perfume saga and secures a $7.2 million payment, bringing the long-standing case to a close.

4 hours ago
Shannen Doherty Shannen Doherty

Celebrity

Shannen Doherty’s Breast Cancer Spreads to Her Brain

Devastating news as Shannen Doherty's breast cancer spreads to her brain.

4 hours ago
Andy Muschietti (left) and Ezra Miller (right) Andy Muschietti (left) and Ezra Miller (right)

TV & Film

‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Raves About Working with Ezra Miller: ‘One of My Best Experiences Working With an Actor’

The director made the comment during a recent interview on the 'Crew Call' podcast.

6 hours ago
Prince Harry Prince Harry

Celebrity

Prince Harry Faces Internal Struggle as Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Prince Harry finds himself embroiled in an unfavorable legal battle due to his pursuit of sympathy and publicity.

6 hours ago