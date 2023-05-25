Connect with us

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms: A Delicious Vegan Dish

Indulge in the deliciousness of grilled Portobello mushrooms, a delightful vegan dish bursting with flavor and satisfaction.
grilled portobello mushrooms
Two portobello mushrooms marinated and grilling with purple onion. Credit: Leigh Anne Meeks/Shutterstock

Who says vegan food can’t be tasty? You can’t go wrong with grilled portobello mushrooms! Not only are they delicious and easy to make, but they are also healthy and versatile. 

Whether you’re looking for a meat substitute or a tasty side dish, grilled portobello mushrooms will not disappoint!

Benefits of Eating Portobello Mushrooms

Before we dive into the recipe, let’s talk about the nutritional benefits of portobello mushrooms. Did you know that portobello mushrooms are low in calories and high in fiber? They are also an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin D, potassium, and selenium.

These little guys are not just a superfood, but they are also a fantastic meat substitute for vegetarians and vegans. Grilled portobello mushrooms have a meaty texture and a savory flavor that will satisfy your cravings without the added calories and fat. They can also be used in a variety of dishes, such as burgers, tacos, and salads.

Ingredients for Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

To make grilled portobello mushrooms, you will need:

  • 4 large portobello mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

That’s it! Just a handful of ingredients, and you’re ready to get cooking.

Preparing the Portobello Mushrooms

The first step in making grilled portobello mushrooms is to clean them. Use a damp paper towel to wipe the dirt off the mushrooms gently. Don’t wash them under running water, or they will become waterlogged, and we don’t want that!

Once your mushrooms are clean, remove the stem by gently twisting it until it pops out. You can also use a spoon to scoop out the gills if you like. The gills are edible, but some people prefer to remove them for a more uniform texture.

Next, it’s time to make the marinade. Mix the olive oil, minced garlic, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Brush the marinade over the mushrooms, making sure to coat them evenly. Let them sit for at least 30 minutes to soak up the flavors.

Grilling the Portobello Mushrooms

Now comes the fun part – grilling the portobello mushrooms! Heat up your grill to medium-high heat. Place the mushrooms gill-side up on the grill. Grill for about 5 minutes, then flip the mushrooms over and grill for another 5 minutes. You want them to be cooked all the way through and slightly charred on the outside.

Serving Suggestions for Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

There are many ways to serve grilled portobello mushrooms. You can serve them on a bun with your favorite toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, avocado, and vegan mayo. Or you can serve them as a side dish with grilled vegetables, rice, or quinoa.

If you’re feeling adventurous, try making grilled stuffed portobello mushrooms. Simply scoop out the gills and fill them with your favorite ingredients, such as vegan cheese, breadcrumbs, and herbs. Grill them until the cheese is melted and bubbly – delicious!

Grilled Mushrooms Recipe – Easy and Tasty!

Now that you know how to make grilled portobello mushrooms, it’s time to try it out for yourself! This recipe is so easy and requires minimal prep time. You can also customize it to your liking by adding your favorite seasonings and toppings.

In conclusion, grilled portobello mushrooms are a delicious and healthy vegan dish that everyone will love. They are versatile, easy to make, and packed with flavor. Whether you’re a vegan or just looking for a tasty.

