The Crisis of Drug Misuse and the UK Government’s Efforts to Address it

Substance abuse is a major worldwide issue with devastating effects on society. Addiction has far-reaching consequences, touching not only the addict’s circle but also their community, city, and even country. Drug abuse is on the rise, with drug-related deaths increasing by 80% since 2012 in some regions, increasing demand for drug rehabilitation services across the country.

The increased prevalence of drug abuse and its associated effects have a chilling impact on overall community development. Thus, necessitating the UK government’s need to revise its drug misuse combating strategy. A review of the prior drug strategy issued in 2017 was requested to determine where they went wrong.

A Reevaluation of the 2017 Drug Strategy

Dame Carol Black was government-commissioned to carry out a study on the 2017 drug policy. This study was divided into two parts. The first part presented an overview of the facts on the influx of illegal substances into the UK and how traffickers meet the demands of addicts. The second part included specific recommendations for improving drug misuse prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

What she discovered when she looked at the influx of illegal substances is shocking: the global availability of narcotics is higher than ever. Even after years of fighting to control drug addiction and its effects, the UK is now Europe’s largest heroin market. Thus, fueling rises in the purity of heroin and crack cocaine. It is also a target for international drug trafficking organizations.

It is more important than ever to work together to stop this dreadful trade.

In England and Wales, 4,859 drug-related deaths were documented in 2021. Thus, equating to a rate of 84.4 deaths per million persons, which is 6.2% higher than the (79.5 deaths per million) rate recorded in 2020. In 2021, 3,060 drug poisoning deaths were recorded due to drug usage, amounting to 53.2 deaths per million inhabitants.

As the threat from drugs has continued to expand, so has the flexibility of organised crime groups (OCGs). They want to take advantage of the border and run a wholesale ‘middle market’ spreading drugs across the country. OCGs are driving the emergence of synthetic substances and an increase in the prevalence of internet markets.

The 10-Year Strategy

The UK government improved upon the 2017 Drug Strategy after receiving feedback from Dame Carol Black about its shortcomings. In December 2021, the UK government announced the implementation of a new 10- year drug strategy, which they termed “From Harm to Hope.” The strategy lays out a comprehensive plan to combat illegal drug use and reduce drug-related harm, death, and crime in England, with a focus on three key areas:

(1) disrupting drug supply chains;

(2) providing an exceptional treatment and recovery system, and

(3) changing drug use behaviors across multiple generations.

The administration stated that their objective is to raise the standard of their neighborhoods by ridding them of narcotics. Hence, making them safe and secure while allowing the areas to develop and grow. To accomplish this, they will prioritize cutting off the supply of drugs inflicting the most harm. Given how big of a threat drugs are and how much the violent county lines model is growing, stopping drug supply chains is a top priority for the government, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

They want to use the whole force of the Government in a relentless and uncompromising assault on every stage of the drug supply chain. Including utilizing their law enforcement, diplomatic, programmatic, and intelligence community levers. Their novel supply attack strategy will target the drug trade’s most violent and exploitative sections while increasing police and law enforcement response.

Over the next decade, they will make it substantially more difficult for OCGs to function in all parts of the UK. They will achieve the goal of ‘rolling up’ the county lines model, protecting the people from exploitation and trafficking by OCGs. This will also lower associated levels of violence and homicide.

The Government’s response also includes the following measures:

Helping law enforcement agencies in England and Wales implement drug testing during the arrest. Thus, ensuring a wider variety of crimes if the use of a specific Class A substance is suspected as a contributing cause.

Probation services around the country will receive £700,000 to hire ten health and justice partnership coordinators. These people will work to ensure patients receive consistent care as they transition from incarceration to life in the community.

Ensuring that people who misuse drugs face the consequences regardless of who they are or when they use. All of this will be achieved by holding a summit with employers, universities, schools, and the police. These summits will explore how different partners can play their part in reducing demand among those who regard their drug use as harmless.

With a budget of £1.3 million, telemedicine is being implemented in 86 jails. Thus, inmates can connect with local treatment providers and keep receiving care when they are released.

The Government will work to increase employment possibilities and access to housing and medical care for the homeless ones or those in danger of becoming homeless.

By 2025, it aims to have all English local governments offering personalized employment support to enable people in recovery to find gainful employment.

The drug treatment system in England will get £780 million as part of a 10-year strategy. It also includes £300 million for fighting over 2,000 county lines gangs. They anticipate that this entire government mission will have by the end of 2024 or 2025:

Reduce drug deaths’ rising trend by the prevention of approximately 1,000 deaths.

Achieved a progressive expansion of treatment capacity with at least 54,500 new high-quality treatment places, an increase of 20%. Thus, it includes 21,000 more places for opiate and crack users, putting 53% of these users in treatment. Also, 33% increase in treatment spaces for people rough sleeping or in imminent danger of doing so.

Disrupt the model and bring down the gangs operating illegal lines by blocking over 2,000 additional county lines.

Provide 6,400 disruptions against organized crime activities, including the arrest of key suppliers and supply chain destruction.

The Bottom Line

The 10-year strategy signals the Government’s dedication to the drug misuse prevention and treatment agenda. Local authorities will continue to guarantee access to treatment and enhance outcomes for those living in their jurisdictions. The administration is serious about tackling the problems highlighted by Dame Carol’s review and hopes to do more than its predecessors have by implementing this policy.