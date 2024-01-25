Curating your Instagram Feed: How to Turn Mindless Scrolling Into Your Daily Culture Fix

As 2024 emerges, many of us will be thinking about how we can live happier, healthier and more authentic lives, leaving our previous woes far behind us in 2023. Some of us might even be umming and ahing over whether we should be deleting social media platforms like Instagram, where it is easy to get lost in hours of mindless scrolling. But skip all the FOMO that is the unfortunate side affect of deleting your social media account, and read this article instead: here’s how Instagram can stay in a positive way.

Deleting Instagram Should NOT Be One Of Your 2024 Resolutions

The ‘toxic side’ of Instagram has been widely debated, facing accusations of making users feel more self-conscious and unhappy with their own lives, by inviting comparison with shiny and controlled performances of the lives of others. In a New York Times article, Laura McKowen wrote that ‘just like alcohol, social media left me feeling anxious and removed from myself.’ Many readers agreed with her in the comments.

However, when you take the time to figure out how you can make your Instagram work for you, (rather than against you), it can be restored to its original design of being a fun and easy platforming for sharing experiences with others. Beyond that, it can even be transformed into an invaluable tool for educating yourself and finding inspiration in all sorts of places that you might not have come across or been able to access otherwise.

Following Instagram Accounts That Will Brighten Up Your Feed… And Your Mind

Instagram doesn’t just have to be a downer; rather, it can actively work to make you into a better version of yourself. And the secret answer is as follows: you are the curator, and your Instagram feed is your gallery. You choose what to put in there, and you choose what to see; no one else. So follow accounts that spark joy in you, rather than fill you with jealousy, self-doubt or contempt. I’m telling you, the block button exists for a reason. And if that feels too extreme, the ‘hide’ and ‘mute’ buttons get the job done just as well. So, without further adieu, let me encourage you to block all your exes and that one toxic ‘best friend’ who won’t leave you alone, and suggest to you some accounts that you should be following instead…

Poetry and Writing

@secretchords_apoemfortheday

You know that ‘Poem a Day’ book that someone got you for Christmas a couple years back, and is still lying around in your room somewhere or the bottom of your bag more or less untouched? Well this Instagram account proves a way to seamlessly incorporate that daily hit of literature into your daily scroll, without having to feel the need to try and find the time for it amidst the business of the everyday. Plus, the account’s bio is absolutely enchanting: ‘not a page but a field of stars…’

@trivarnahariharan_poetry

One of my favourite things about this account is its thematic organisation of writing selections, which lay before you a field of poetic references to consult when you are trying to grapple with complex feelings, from our relationships with our fathers to dealing with being alone. I thought that her selection ‘On Silence’ was particularly beautiful.

@__nitch

This page posts gorgeous black and white photographs of various different cultural icons, paired with a couple of lines of a thought-provoking quote that they have said. I was first exposed to some of my now favourite writers through this page, including Anaïs Nin.

Art and Cinema

@colorpalette.cinema

A bit of an unusual one, Color Palette Cinema neverthless has one of the most aesthetically satisfying feeds I’ve seen, pairing clips and photographs of iconic scenes in cinematic history with their matching colour palette. As the account’s bio reminds us, “Color can affect us psychologically, often without us being aware, and can be used as a strong device in a story.”

@tate

A more obvious one, but essential nonetheless. If you’re UK based, not only is this an excellent way to stay up to date with the Tate galleries’ consistently impressive array of exhibitions, but they also post selections of some of their most poignant pieces on special occasions, including a lot of kissing on their celebratory New Years post…

@davidshrigley

A key 21st century artist who’s imagery is increasingly cropping up more and more everywhere, his instagram page is bold, colourful, humorous – and does not disappoint.

Pop culture, Fashion and Style

@velvetcoke

Parading a gorgeous assemblage of fashion photographs and videos from contemporary pop culture, this page is not one to be missed. Pure eye candy.

@lostforart_

“People come and go, this is life,” reads the bio. It’s fun watching them come and go as you scroll through beautiful movie scenes, celebrity pictures and gut-wrenching yet inspiring quotes on this account.

@90s.violet

If you’re at all keeping up with current fashion trends, you’ll know that 90’s and 00’s style are very much back in! But where to find the inspo? This account is your saving grace.

Healing, Growth and Self-Improvement

@theschooloflifelondon

I always feel I learn so much from these posts, with the account asking viewers to muse on questions from ‘what sleeping babies can teach us’ to ‘is your partner afraid of intimacy.’ Thought-provoking? Always.

@thatpsychologypodcast

The Instagram account of the podcast The Psychology of your 20s, which is dedicated to helping people in their 20s experience this often incredibly tricky (though exciting!) part of their lives. The instagram is just as comforting, in its display of shorter-form reels for when you don’t have time to listen to the whole podcast!

@maybell.eequay

A frog with a mushroom on his head and red high heels, giving you positive affirmations? This account reminds us that as difficult as healing can be, it can also sometimes be kind, cute and fun too!

Educating Yourself

@everyonesinvited

“Everyone’s Invited’s mission is to expose and eradicate rape culture with empathy, compassion, and understanding.” A platform to share survivor’s stories and spread useful information in order to educate a wide audience, this account takes and important stance against a culture that has previously failed to speak up sufficiently on issues of sexual assault.

@ckyourprivilege

“A community where love meets accountability,” this is a really valuable account for people who are willing to listen and learn about how they can use their privilege to actively combat issues of racism and prejudice that are a still an everyday battle for many.

@feminist.herstory

Why is it HIStory anyway? This page documents bitesize information about an impressive array of incredibly women who have done great things in history, and whom you have probably never even heard of before.

Conclusion

Opening Instagram and the first thing you see being a little poem, film quote or fun fact can make the whole experience so much more rewarding, fruitful and productive, rather than leaving you feeling trapped in a cycle of using the app to watch other people ‘promote’ their lives, and to do the same with your own. Instead, this 2024 try reclaiming Instagram for what it can be – a valuable tool to further your learning and dig deeper into your own niches of interest, in a fun, digestible and incredibly broad-ranging way.

Of course, the best way to curate your own Instagram feed ultimately comes down to what it is that captures your interest most, and so as well as providing some of my own suggestions, I hope that this article inspires you to add your own! What are some things that you’ve been meaning to learn more about, or inspiring things you wish you could see more of in your daily life? Can you find a way to incorporate them into your Instagram Feed? Certainly, it is important to be aware of fake news and check that any educational accounts you are diving into are accredited. Yet I do believe that so long as we are aware of the dangers of the artificial side of Instagram, we may also be able to revel in its rich array of vibrant imagery and precious sharing of stories and experiences.