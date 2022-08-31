What Do You Have to Give Up to Be Successful: Tips for Students

Everyone wants to be successful. It can be studies, business, hobbies, etc. To succeed, you have to put in a lot of effort. Very often, bad habits prevent people from achieving success.

If you want to achieve important goals, you have to sacrifice these habits and character traits.

An unhealthy lifestyle

This is the first and most important point, without which nothing will work. If you want to achieve something, you need to take care of your health, otherwise, after a dozen or so years you will spend more time on medical appointments and treatment than on the way to your dreams and enjoyment of life. At the very least, start eating a balanced diet and add physical activity.

Focus on short-term goals

Successful people focus on long-term success. Instead of tightening up your body for the summer, go to the gym year-round. Acquire healthy habits for meaningful life benefits, not fleeting accomplishments.

Modest dreams

People around you may be unsure of their abilities and, because of that, ridicule any bold goals of others. But that’s no reason to be modest. Dream big and believe in your abilities. This way you will be constantly set up for success and inspire others to take action.

Excuses

You are responsible for your own life. It doesn’t matter where you come from, or what your strengths and weaknesses are. You are responsible for most of the situations that happen to you.

Excuses only inhibit your development and prevent you from succeeding. This is your life, and only you can make it what you want it to be.

Ossification

Many people believe that the skills and knowledge they have are enough to easily succeed. More often than not, this is not the case. If you want to achieve something, you have to be prepared that you will have to acquire new skills and learn unfamiliar sciences.

You have to take it easy and be flexible. It is important to understand that you are changing every day.

Believing in sudden success

Of course, there are cases in the world when people become rich and famous overnight. But such a chance is one in a million, and it is foolish to hope for it.

Most successful people have achieved their position through hard work and daily development. Over time, such small improvements add up to meaningful results – that’s what you need to focus on.

Perfectionism

Nothing will ever be perfect, no matter how much we want it to be. That’s why perfectionism makes no sense. Don’t wait for perfect conditions to take on things.

And evaluate the investment of resources with the result each time. If doing the task perfectly won’t bring money, connections, or personal and professional growth, it’s not wise to spend time on it.

Multitasking

If you are spread out over multiple tasks at the same time, none of them will get done well. Multitasking reduces productivity by 40% – it’s scientific fast multitasking: Switching costs. So focus on one thing at a time, whether it’s a meeting, a workout, or a workflow.

The desire to control everything

Some things you can control, and some things you can’t. It is very important to clearly understand what category each situation falls into. Don’t think about what you have no control over, and focus on the tasks you can do.

If you don’t like something, change it. If that’s not possible, change your attitude toward the problem.

Useless activities

The older we get, the more activities we have to do. Friends call for a meeting, the company throws a corporate party, acquaintances ask for advice on work matters, and parents ask when you will visit them.

Successful people handle this flow by steadfastly refusing anything that won’t do them any good. That doesn’t mean they don’t see friends and family at all. It’s how they spend their time when they need a break.

Superfluous people

No matter how self-sufficient and formed an individual you are, the people around you still influence your mind. If you spend time with people who don’t aspire to anything, your enthusiasm goes down. If you socialize with people who are constantly evolving, your desire to achieve more increases.

Think about who in your environment is dragging you down, and if possible, stop communicating with them.

Thirst for Approval

People are completely different, and so are their tastes. You can never please everyone without exception, so don’t pay attention to what others think of you. It’s natural to crave approval, but it won’t help you develop and succeed in any way.

Remember: if someone dislikes you, it means you are doing something meaningful.

Social networks and television

Rarely does the modern person get around to mindlessly watching TV or social media feeds? But if you want to be successful, you have to give up this waste of time.

If your work is not connected to a television, forget about its existence. And use social media only for useful information and networking. You will immediately free up a lot of time.