How To Find Affordable University Accommodation

Here are some tips for finding affordable university accommodation. 
Finding the right accommodation can play a significant role in your journey as a university student, making it essential to find the right one. Aside from tuition fees and daily living expenses, accommodation or housing is the major cost every university student must deal with, especially off-campus or non-resident students. Most end up spending more on off-campus accommodation than on their tuition. And considering how long your university duration is, you don’t want all your money going into accommodation expenses, as that can be financially draining. So, are you expecting to leave for university soon, but are worried about off-campus housing costs? Here are some tips for finding affordable university accommodation. 

1. Draw up a budget

Everything begins with a budget and a clear understanding of what you can afford. So, set your budget first before you start searching. But don’t limit your budget to the accommodation cost alone. Include your expected utility costs, transportation expenses, daily living costs, and possible repairs or renovations. It’s also important not to forget extras like cable or internet and moving-in costs. 

2. Start your search early

Affordable housing units are always in high demand, and the earlier you start your search, the better your chances of landing the best one. The longer you wait, the more units get off the market, reducing your chances of finding one even further. Starting your search months ahead of time is advisable. You can reach out to anyone you know in the target location for assistance during your search. If your university has a student housing department, you can contact them for help. Such departments usually prove very helpful. You can also start your search online.

3. Weigh different options

While student housing may be scarce, you don’t want to settle for the first option you get. Instead, take your time and explore. And this is why you need to start your search very early, so you don’t rush yourself. Instead of looking for student housing options alone, you can consider affordable apartments also, especially the ones a bit farther from campus. Of course, you have to factor in transportation costs, but the farther away an apartment is from campus, the cheaper it is. So, speak with different landlords and, where possible, estate development companies. You can even find developers such as Paul Ognibene with affordable single-family housing scattered in different locations, depending on where your university is. If a single-housing unit is too expensive or spacious for you, the next point can help. 

4. Consider shared living

Image Credit

Unless you prefer to live alone, shared living or having housemates is one of the best ways to find affordable student housing. Even the accommodations that fall outside your budget can quickly become very affordable when splitting the costs with others. Moreover, having other people search with you can reduce how long it takes to find the right accommodation. So, consider getting at least one housemate to split the costs with. You can visit various online platforms to find other students looking for roommates in your target location. 

