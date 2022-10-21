5 Affordable Halloween Costumes for Students

It’s October, which means that Halloween is just around the corner! In the US, Halloween is a holiday that brings people together and brings a spooky and thrilling vibe with it.

People celebrate by dressing up in different costumes, decorating their homes, and playing pranks on one another. Children go trick or treating in their neighborhood. Students and adults visit haunted houses, as well as enjoy scary movies and candy. Homes are decorated with Jack-o-lanterns, and some families also put up other lights as decor. Most homes are adorned with the smell of freshly baked cookies and other treats.

To partake in this holiday and join the festivities, you will need a costume. As a student, you may go to a themed party, so you’ll definitely need to look your best. This article is ready to give you some pointers!

Budget-Friendly Halloween Costumes for Students

For college students, Halloween is the time of the year when they can express their creativity and dress up. They can play with make-up, wigs and even prosthetics to their heart's content.

Halloween is a time for dressing up in different attires. Party stores and dressmakers are busy for weeks and months leading up to Halloween because they are busy delivering fancy and elaborate costumes to their buyers. These tend to be expensive. As a student, perhaps, you may not be able to afford the more pricey costumes. In this article, we list 5 affordable costume ideas for students in college.

1. Dressing up like a Ghost

Being a ghost is one of the easiest Halloween costumes that you can wear for Halloween. All you will need to be a ghost is a white bedsheet that is large enough to cover yourself with. You can cut out holes for your eyes, nose, and mouth and step up on your costume game by adding complementary accessories.

2. Wearing a period costume

A period costume is a dressing style or attire that represents a specific era in history. Period dressing can be a fun and educational experience for students, as they will have the opportunity to learn about the historical and cultural significance of the period that your costume represents. You can use clothing that belongs to your parents or grandparents and style them accordingly.

3. Thrifting for your costume

Thrift stores are a great place to find some iconic vintage clothing styles. Students can buy fabrics and apparel from thrift stores and style them to resemble historical figures, celebrities or influencers. They can use make-up and accessories to accentuate their features and look good in their costumes.

4. Dressing up like a cartoon character

Cartoon characters usually have simple costumes that can be easily broken down into individual garments. As a student who is tight on a budget when planning a Halloween costume, you can choose to style an iconic look or adopt the general theme of a cartoon character as your costume.

5. Being a witch/wizard

Pop culture has created a very iconic witch/wizard getup with classic black robes, a pointed hat, and a broomstick. A witch or wizard is generally seen with a wand to cast magic spells. All these elements which make up a witch costume can be easily bought, made, or thrifted for an affordable price.

A Few Concluding Thoughts

There are different ways in which students can modify their everyday attire to make it a costume worthy of Halloween. While this article only mentions 5 inexpensive costume ideas that students can adopt, there are many more that students can come across only if they put their minds to it. If you are a student, do not worry about not having enough funds to make a memorable costume because you can create something notable and attractive with just a few materials as long as you use your creativity and imagination.

About the Author – Christian Duke

Christian Duke is an aspiring fashion designer who specializes in making Halloween costumes. He started his journey as a high school student, and when he discovered a passion and a talent for it, he decided to make it a full-time career. He owns and runs his own store in the USA and teaches sewing and dressmaking through his social media platforms.