5 YouTube Channels That Help Boost Your Studies

YouTube is not only one of the best video hosting platforms where you can showcase your talents, but also a great method to boost your studies.

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

You can focus on explanatory videos or learn how to make something possible as the trained specialists and influencers explain things step by step. It only takes time to explore and find those channels that will help you learn beyond the school curriculum or make things unique as you find out the unknown facts about a historical figure or a celebrity.

Of course, it’s necessary to double-check things and look for reliable YouTube hosts before you place a quote in your academic paper. In either case, these great educational YouTube channels below are worth visiting as you seek inspiration! 

1. MIT OpenCourseWare YouTube Channel 

It is one of the best solutions for those students who are planning to explore STEM subjects. It’s a great way to learn free of charge by listening to the list of actual university professors and researchers dealing with Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Engineering, and Math. The majority of videos will be accessible to first-year college students. There are also helpful comments to start with and screen captions for those who belong to ESL students. If something remains unclear as you are dealing with a complex concept, consider checking LetsGradeIt as a solution. Even if you need someone to proofread your work or format your writing, it is the best solution. 

2. Ibrahim Mohammed

When you hear about YouTube influencers that have done more for students than some professional academic courses, you will see Ibrahim in the list. He is one of the Cambridge graduates who strive for educational equality, as he talks to people online and helps them to get enrolled and overcome apprehension. He offers friendly recommendations on how to avoid conflicts as a learner and carry one’s cultural background no matter what (even if you belong to an ethnic minority). Furthermore, he is a person who actually acts the way he says and sets a great example. 

3. Megan Duvarney Forbes

If you want to refresh your memory and master the basics of US history in an accessible way, you should check out this wonderful lady. Although her YouTube channel is aimed at middle school children, she is able to explain things clearly. If you take time to browse through her videos, you will learn more than History and Anthropology, as she also shares classroom tips and explains strategic learning methods. In case you would like to learn more about the ethnic aspect of fashion and media, you will love her videos as well. 

4. Bob Pflugfelder

When you need a great boost of science as you learn, Bob will be your guide! Turning to his great presentation skills (he is a great presenter), you will see all the complex ideas in a totally new way. You might know him from Jimmy Kimmel Live and the famous Dr. Oz shows. He is great at explaining how to build a gadget and will always keep things simple enough to teach you how to repeat them yourself. 

5. Thomas Frank

If you are seeking information about college life, this channel will help you to explore the college news and the ways how to survive through paper revisions. You will also find out how to become successful and more productive. Thomas is always friendly and helpful as he explains various learning methods. Although he has over 2.5 million subscribers, he takes time to reply to most comments and creates tutorials for those parts of his videos that people find challenging. Even though he does not focus on a single school subject per se, you will learn a little bit of everything! 

Take Notes As You Watch! 

Remember that you can pause any video when you have to, and make sure that you note the time for future reference. Taking notes as you watch will help you to stay attentive and playback unclear parts once again. Moreover, you can ask the person behind the video for more information without having to scan through the video once again. It will help you to learn in a much easier way and create an outline for your studies as you plan to use the video. As you implement YouTube quotes, check twice with your academic writing style and always provide a link to the original video and the author to avoid plagiarism issues. 

BIO 

Christian Duke knows how to explore various technology solutions through the lens of education and culture. His posts provide innovative and accessible tips for modern learners. Follow Christian to take your writing skills and education to another level as you discover new things.

