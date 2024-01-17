2024 according to your zodiac sign

Wondering what’s in store for your 2024? Look no further than the stars to guide you throughout the new year.

Here’s what to expect from your relationships, work, wellbeing, and much more:

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

As a Capricorn, you should expect to flourish in areas like relationships and productivity throughout 2024. Astrologists predict that you will continue to experience increasing positive energy through the end of May that will bring true romance into your life.

Although, you can anticipate a pivotal moment on May 25 due to the movement of Jupiter. The planet moves into Capricorn’s sixth house of health, leading to an increase in wellness. This shift will likely impact other areas, like your career and productivity, as it supports healthy habits like routine and organization.

Capricorns should also note the retrograde of their ruling planet, Saturn, occurring from June 29 to November 15. During this phase, you should find time to look inward and focus on creating the life you want to live.

2024 brings two full moons in Capricorn on June 21 and July 21. During these days, you should anticipate intense emotions.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

As 2024 begins with Aquarius’ leading planet, Uranus, in retrograde, you can expect change in the very beginning of the year as Uranus goes direct on January 27. With the planetary shift, you are encouraged to make changes regarding your environment, whether that be through changing your living situation or setting boundaries within your social life.

Regarding love and relationships, you will likely begin the year embracing your independence. It will be vital for you to focus on self-love and care during the beginning and end of 2024. Venus, the planet of love, will visit your sign in both February and December, allowing you to feel a deep sense of happiness within your relationships. You may experience a shift in your love life throughout July, as you allow yourself to open up to partnership and pleasure.

The presence of Venus can also be used for success within your career. Due to its enhancement of your persuasive abilities, this makes for an ideal time to ask for a promotion or interview for a new position.

Uranus will go retrograde again on September 1. Astrologists predict that the changes you are making regarding your environment are not yet complete. Aquarius signs should consider this for the remainder of 2024 and continue making adjustments.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

A Pisces should brace for real change in 2024 as you undergo two powerful lunar eclipses this year. An eclipse within Libra on March 25 will lead to developments in your intimate life while an eclipse within your sign on September 17 causes significant change in your course of life.

You may see improvement in your career in March as Venus and Mars move into Pisces. The two planets bring aspects like money and assertiveness that could enhance your work. While this will also be a time of deep romance, you must find a way to balance your love life with your career.

Neptune, your ruling planet, will be in retrograde for a significant portion of 2024 from July 2 to December 7. You should use this period to take time for yourself and focus on your wellness.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries should look out for changes within their friendships and social life throughout 2024. Pluto will go back and forth between your houses of friendship and social status, meaning that you will be able to thrive in both areas this year.

Though you should also be aware of a solar eclipse in Aries on April 8. This eclipse may lead to stressful times, but it may also represent new beginnings for you.

Jupiter is in your second house of possessions from the beginning of the year until the end of May. You should take advantage of this period by putting energy into growing prosperity, whether that be through making a higher income or investing in a materialistic lifestyle.

The year concludes with Mars, your ruling planet, going into retrograde on December 6. As 2024 comes to a close, ensure you allow yourself to take some extra time off.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

This year as a Taurus you can expect successes within your career and productivity. Pluto moves into your tenth house of social status for the majority of the year, spanning from January 20 to September 1 and November 9 to the end of the year.

On top of Pluto, Jupiter, the planet of luck, is another constant throughout 2024. The planet begins in your sign at the beginning of the year and later moves into your second house of possessions on May 25. The presence of Pluto and Jupiter indicates a year of fame and productivity.

Your relationships – both romantic and platonic – will likely flourish when your ruling planet, Venus, enters your sign on April 29. The planet, representing love and wealth, will offer a period to strengthen your relationships and celebrate life.

Venus does not go into retrograde at all this year. Because of this, you won’t have to worry about moving slowly for a portion of your 2024.

Gemini (May 21 – June 21)

As a Gemini, you can expect significant changes in your year, specifically in the fall months.

Geminis will be impacted by two eclipses this year. On March 25 a full moon and lunar eclipse in your fifth house of pleasure will contribute to your love life. Later on in the year on October 2, another eclipse in your fifth house.

This year the planet of love, Venus, enters your sign on May 23. This will allow for a period of true and simple romance in your life. Later on in the year on August 9, Juno, the asteroid of commitment enters your sign. This may lead you to strengthen your current relationship or want to settle down.

You should prepare for your ruling planet, Mercury, to be in retrograde multiple times throughout 2024 – from April 1 to April 25, August 5 to August 28 and November 25 to December 15.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

With Venus, the planet of love, coming into your seventh house of partnership on January 23, your love life this year may have a strong start. Later on in the year on June 17, Venus moves directly into your sign, indicating the potential to fall into love or strengthen existing relationships.

Along with Venus, Mercury, the messenger planet, also enters your sign on June 17. The planet will help with improvements in your communication that can assist in areas such as love, friendship and work.

Having the moon serve in place of your ruling planet, be aware of the two lunar eclipses occurring this year – one happening on March 25 and the other on September 17. These eclipses may make you more tired than usual, so make sure to get time to unwind and relax.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

As a Leo, your 2024 brings a year full of change reflected in your career, relationships and wellness.

Your love life for the year kicks off with the movement of Pluto, the planet of transformation, into your house of partnership on January 20. You might see shifts in existing relationships or the beginning of a new one. On February 16, Venus enters your house of partnership, and on July 11, Venus enters your sign directly to strengthen your love life.

A new moon on May 7 may impact your career as it lights up your tenth house of social status. Since new moons often represent new beginnings, you may begin a new job or earn a promotion.

On September 1, Pluto enters your sixth house of health. During this time, you should consider stepping away from distractions like relationships and careers and focus on personal wellness.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

With Mars and Venus entering your fifth house of pleasure in January, your love life has an exciting start to the year, Virgo. It continues as Mars travels to your seventh house of pleasure in March, and it amplifies in August after Venus moves directly into your sign.

With Venus moving into your sign, you may also see positive changes in your financial situation as the planet also represents money. Shortly after being in your sign, Venus moves into your second house of possessions.

As a Virgo, you should prepare as your ruling planet, Mercury, will retrograde multiple times this year. The planet will be in retrograde from April 1 to April 25, August 5 to August 28 and November 25 to December 15. Because Mercury is the messenger planet, you may find yourself in a slump with communications during these times.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

If you’re a Libra, prepare for two major eclipses in your sign this year occurring on March 25 and the second on October 2. These days may leave you feeling particularly emotional.

The good news is that Venus, your ruling planet and also the planet of love and money, does not go into retrograde at all this year. With Venus being direct for all of 2024, you will likely have a year full of romance and prosperity – specifically look forward to August 29 when Venus enters your sign directly.

You can anticipate further success in your career throughout this year. On April 23, a full moon will enter your second house of possessions, meaning that you might make a big purchase or something special may get passed on to you. Later on in the year on June 17, the messenger planet, Mercury enters your tenth house of social status. On this day, you might negotiate a promotion or get a new title.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 21)

Scorpio, you are ruled by both Pluto and Mars and can expect multiple retrogrades within your sign this year. Pluto will be in retrograde from May 2 to October 11, and Mars starts its retrograde on December 6. Remember to make time for rest and relaxation during these periods.

Scorpio signs can expect a comfortable and intimate love life in 2024. After the Sun enters your seventh house of partnership on April 19, you can expect to make lasting bonds with someone. Venus, the planet of love, enters your sign on September 22, and Juno, an asteroid representing commitment, moves into your sign on November 3.

As for your friendships, the year begins with a potential shift after a new moon in your fourth house of home and family. New moons represent change and transformation, so an event like a big move may occur during this time.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

In 2024, two eclipses occur within your eleventh house of friendship on March 25 and October 2. Eclipses typically indicate a time of transformation, so on these days you may build a new friendship or cut out a toxic relationship.

You can anticipate improvements in your love life at the end of May thanks to the movement of the Sun and Venus. With the Sun entering Gemini on May 21, your fifth house of pleasure is lit up. Days later on May 23, Venus, the planet of love, follows. Sagittarius signs can use this time as an opportunity to make deeper connections in their relationships.

Later on in the year on October 17, your love life picks back up as Venus enters your sign directly.

On October 9, your ruling planet Jupiter goes into retrograde. During this time, you should take time to restore with acts of self-care, like going on walks or journaling.

New year, New you!

Whether you’re a passionate astrologist or a star-sign sceptic, at the end of the day, the fate of the new year is in your hands. It’s up to you whether to follow the advice of the stars and time your 2024 decisions wisely!