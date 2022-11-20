Zen – Grogu And The Dust Bunnies: Fans Crave For More

Disney and Studio Ghibli clubbing together has been a crossover no one knew they needed. You’d only get the context if you would’ve watched it.

It only scales for about 3 minutes, including the introduction and the credits, but the vision of Grogu, aka Baby Yoda and the dust bunnies, is worth it.

The short has been a treat for people who were already in love with these two franchises in individuality. There is no such reason that comes into sight as to why Disney and Studio Ghibli is not creating a series of shorts for the two.

Streamers claim that while it isn’t executed with much of a plot, it’s still so unforgettably cute and also demand that it should now become the start of a new series.

The short is delightful and cozy, providing a cute and comfortable vibe. The audience would love to watch Grogu interacting with main characters coming from other Studio Ghibli makes like Calcifer or Ponyo, and it looks so wholesome when imagined.

Fans would love to watch Disney and Studio Ghibli branch out a little more. The coming together of these characters looks unexpectedly great. Looking around and observing the other collaborations, one between Studio Ghibli and Disney wouldn’t be totally off base.

If implemented right, the two collaborating in one frame might become the best Disney has lately produced on the platform until now. Some of the handful of shorts have been great, but Studio Ghibli remains on the top-notch. Hence, both companies would go right with this crossover series.

Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies have been conquering hearts on Disney+.