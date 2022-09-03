Connect with us

‘You’ Season 4 Release Date Update

The list of new Netflix shows and movies is out now, and the fourth season of You wasn’t present anywhere on that list. Indeed, this news is saddening, but it’s not surprising.

The fourth season was not expected to come out this September, and it’s because the production on You season 4 recently ended. The filming started in March and ended in late August. Considering this information, the fourth season should now be in post-production.

We should be able to see You season 4 on Netflix once the episodes are finished being edited to perfection.

Post-production is usually a lengthy process. But it can’t be said just how long the post-production will last. From a general point of view, it takes up to eight months for Netflix shows. But, It’s probably more than enough time for the post-production of a show like You.

Six months seems reasonable to spend in post-production, especially as the last two seasons required the same length of time.

Netflix has not revealed any information regarding an official release date, and it will probably announce the release date once the show gets closer to the end of post-production.

We will be updating you all with any information that comes up regarding this series.

