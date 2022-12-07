‘You People’ Netflix Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, and Everything Else You Need to Know

A new romantic comedy film titled You People will be released on Netflix in early 2023, and here we’ve created a guide of everything you need to know about the original movie.

Barris produced the film through his production company, Khalabo Ink Society, Hill through his Strong Baby banner, and Kevin Misher produced through his company Misher Films.

You People synopsis

“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”

Release date of You People

Mark your calendar, Clear your schedule, and set your alarm because the rom-com arrives on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET!

The Cast of You People

Lauren London

Jordan Firstman

Anthony Payton

Jonah Hill

Mike Epps

Molly Gordon

Nia Long

Eddie Murphy

Emily Arlook

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sam Jay

David Duchovny

La La Anthony

Deon Cole

Andrew Schulz

Travis Bennett

Andrea Savage

Rhea Perlman

Trailer for You People

