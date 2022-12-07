‘You People’ Netflix Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, and Everything Else You Need to Know

A new romantic comedy film titled You People will be released on Netflix in early 2023, and here we’ve created a guide of everything you need to know about the original movie.
Barris produced the film through his production company, Khalabo Ink Society, Hill through his Strong Baby banner, and Kevin Misher produced through his company Misher Films.
Here’s everything else you need to know about You People below!
You People synopsis
Here’s the synopsis via the Netflix Media Center right below:
“A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Release date of You People
Mark your calendar, Clear your schedule, and set your alarm because the rom-com arrives on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET!
The Cast of You People
Here’s the complete cast list below:
Lauren London
Jordan Firstman
Anthony Payton
Jonah Hill
Mike Epps
Molly Gordon
Nia Long
Eddie Murphy
Emily Arlook
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sam Jay
David Duchovny
La La Anthony
Deon Cole
Andrew Schulz
Travis Bennett
Andrea Savage
Rhea Perlman
Trailer for You People
For further updates, please stay tuned to our website.