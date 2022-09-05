‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Update: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Fans can not wait for Yellowstone season 5. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to continue as Yellowstone season 5 is not coming to the Paramount Network in September 2022.

Yellowstone has gained a lot of popularity, especially after Yellowstone season 4. Now that the series has your attention, its universe is expanding. There is already one spin-off, 1883, and another in the works. Some big names are also attached to the project, including Wes Bentley, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and many others.

We can’t wait for Yellowstone season 5 to arrive. Is a release date already set for the Yellowstone season 5, or should we start speculating?

Predictions of Yellowstone Season 5

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere on November 13, 2022, only on the Paramount Network. So we won’t be waiting for too long!

The cast of Yellowstone season 5

As for the cast, details haven’t been announced by Paramount Network yet, but we do believe that we can expect to see Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Jefferson White, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Denim Richards, Forrie Smith, and others. One cast update we have is that Kathryn Kelly and Jen Landon have been promoted to series regulars, Deadline reports.

