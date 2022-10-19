Connect with us

Worldwide Release Times for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Netflix on Netflix [Timezones]

Published

The School for Good and Evil, The School for Good and Evil Netflix, The School for Good and Evil plot, The School for Good and Evil cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The School for Good and Evil releases this week! Based on the six-book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the leading roles, along with special appearances from popular stars like Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron.

Netflix is getting ready to adapt the first three books in the best-selling series, The Austenland Movie, so that’s what we’re going on. We hope they make a movie series to adapt the remainder of these stories!

If you’re looking forward to watching the movie this week, keep reading to find out exactly what time the film premieres where you live.

The School for Good and Evil release time on Netflix

This PG-13 teen fantasy will be released this Wednesday, October 19. Movies release at 12:00 a.m. PT/2:00 a.m. CT/3:00 a.m. ET on Netflix.

If, for some reason, The School for Good and Evil isn’t immediately available when you open the app, refresh or restart it and watch it show up. Netflix titles reflect a delay but generally load in time.

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, October 18
Hawaii: 9:00 pm HST on Tuesday, October 18
South Africa: 9:00 am SAST on Wednesday, October 19
Dubai, UAE: 11:00 am GST on Wednesday, October 19
India: 12:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 19
Italy: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19
Spain: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19
Israel: 10:00 am IDT on Wednesday, October 19
England: 8:00 am BST on Wednesday, October 19
France: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19
Germany: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19
West Coast of the US: 12:00 am PT on Wednesday, October 19
Mountain time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, October 19
Midwest of the US: 2:00 am CT on Wednesday, October 19
South Korea: 4:00 pm KST on Wednesday, October 19
Japan: 4:00 pm KST on Wednesday, October 19
Sydney, Australia: 5:00 pm AEST on Wednesday, October 19
East Coast of the US: 3:00 am. ET on Wednesday, October 19
Brazil: 4:00 am BRT on Wednesday, October 19

