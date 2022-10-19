Worldwide Release Times for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Netflix on Netflix [Timezones]

The School for Good and Evil releases this week! Based on the six-book series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the leading roles, along with special appearances from popular stars like Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron.

If you’re looking forward to watching the movie this week, keep reading to find out exactly what time the film premieres where you live.

The School for Good and Evil release time on Netflix

This PG-13 teen fantasy will be released this Wednesday, October 19. Movies release at 12:00 a.m. PT/2:00 a.m. CT/3:00 a.m. ET on Netflix.

If, for some reason, The School for Good and Evil isn’t immediately available when you open the app, refresh or restart it and watch it show up. Netflix titles reflect a delay but generally load in time.

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, October 18

Hawaii: 9:00 pm HST on Tuesday, October 18

South Africa: 9:00 am SAST on Wednesday, October 19

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 am GST on Wednesday, October 19

India: 12:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 19

Italy: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19

Spain: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19

Israel: 10:00 am IDT on Wednesday, October 19

England: 8:00 am BST on Wednesday, October 19

France: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19

Germany: 9:00 am CEST on Wednesday, October 19

West Coast of the US: 12:00 am PT on Wednesday, October 19

Mountain time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, October 19

Midwest of the US: 2:00 am CT on Wednesday, October 19

South Korea: 4:00 pm KST on Wednesday, October 19

Japan: 4:00 pm KST on Wednesday, October 19

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 pm AEST on Wednesday, October 19

East Coast of the US: 3:00 am. ET on Wednesday, October 19

Brazil: 4:00 am BRT on Wednesday, October 19