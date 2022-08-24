Will There Be a ‘Selling the OC’ Season 2?

Selling the OC series has finally arrived on Netflix. The show is about The Oppenheim Group’s new real estate team at Newport Beach, California. This show consists of a ton of luxurious oceanfront listings and drama. But the fans are wondering if there will be a second season for Selling the OC.

This latest Netflix original series: Selling the Oc, was created by Adam DiVello. It’s the second spinoff series of Selling Sunset, and selling Tampa was the first.

Considering the massive success of The Oppenheim Group’s Los Angeles branch, Brett and Jason Oppenheim opened a second office on the Orange County coast. Then they hired a group of realtors who they believe have what it takes to become the best real estate agents in the country.

The cast of Selling the OC involves-



Alex Hall,

Alexandra Jarvis,

Alexandra Rose,

Austin Victoria,

Brandi Marshall,

Gio Helou,

Kayla Cardona,

Polly Brindle,

Lauren Brito,

Sean Palmieri, and

Tyler Stanaland

It’s still not clear if there will be a second season of this show. Selling the OC arrived on Netflix in August. 24th. So, the streamer will likely need a while before deciding on the show’s future. The streaming powerhouse usually takes a month or so to decide. Sometimes Netflix hands out early renewals as well. But it’s highly unlikely for the streamer to do that for a new show.

The viewership and hype of this show will be the key factors that Netflix would consider before greenlighting its second season.