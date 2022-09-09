Connect with us

Will There Be a ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 on Netflix?

Published

Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai
Image Credit: Netflix

Season 5 of Cobra Kai is out. Fans of the series are excited to jump into what happens next. Anyone familiar with this series will remember the explosive finale of season 4.

Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has proven to be the most formidable villain this franchise has ever seen. Daniel and Johnny will need all the help they can get in Cobra Kai season 5 to get close to him.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix this Friday, September 9th, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET.

However, some are worried about the sixth season of Cobra Kai.

Well, Cobra Kai season 6 has not yet been announced. However, there is not much to worry about. The fifth season of Cobra Kai has just come out, and the platform might take some time to renew it for the sixth season. The fifth season was announced before season 4 came out, but that was a surprise.

According to the people working on Cobra Kai, the series is hoped to have “at least” six seasons. Therefore one might believe that Cobra Kai season 6 will be announced soon.

Hurwitz also said on Twitter, “All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished.”

We will be updating you with the latest updates about cobra Kai season 6 on this website.

