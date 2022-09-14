Will ‘End of the Road’ Get a Sequel?

Netflix mainly releases sequels to action movies like Extraction or Red Notice. Both of these titles were successful with audiences, even if not so much with critics. End of the Road is a high-octane action thriller film that stars Queen Latifah. Some fans are curious if End of the Road 2 could be made eventually.

Unfortunately, this film isn’t likely to get a sequel. As of September 2022, Netflix didn’t release any updates regarding this film. Considering the film was released just last week, it’s probably too soon for Netflix to decide about its renewal.

The movie will get a renewal only if it continues to perform well in the future. The movie is currently the #1 film in the Netflix top 10.

Image Credit: Netflix

However, End of the Road got poor critical reviews, although that might not mean anything since Netflix has made sequels and renewed shows to other poorly-received projects before. Shockingly, neither does the audience seems to prefer this movie, and the audience rating is even worse than the critical reviews.

The ending of this movie also wraps up all the storylines in a tidy bow. The only way for this film to continue with a sequel is if there is an arrival of a new villain; however, it seems highly unlikely.

For more updates, keep an eye on our website.