Will Bloom and Sky End Up Together in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Fans of the fantasy genre can’t wait to get another glimpse of the Otherworld and know what’s next for Bloom Peters and her suitemates at Alfea.

Bloom, Sky, and her friends are all safe at the end of season 2. However, the information Sebastian gave to Bloom and the damage she’s caused made her leave Alfea. In the final moments of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, Bloom plans to walk into the Realm of Darkness to rescue her mom and destroy it.

However, before she leaves, Sky finds Bloom and confronts her. He’s angry that she was planning to leave without talking to him in person. However, Bloom is determined, and he can’t do anything to change her mind. So, they share a kiss before Bloom walks into the Realm of Darkness. The ending scene of the season shows Bloom walking up to someone and asking, “mom?”

Fans seem to have several questions for this season, one of which is whether Bloom and Sky end up together.

Bloom and Sky don’t break up in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2. However, they might not see each other for a long time. Bloom has a huge mission in front of her and wants to ensure the world is safe before returning to Sky.



The third season is not announced yet, but the two will likely be together again if the show continues with another season. However, for now, they’re apart.

