‘Wild Croc Territory’ Season 2: Will There Be Another Season of the Australian Reality Series?

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s hit new Australian reality series, Wild Croc Territory, has become a successful show on the streaming service and climbed into the top 10. Now fans are excited to find out if Netflix will greenlight season 2 or other episodes.

This exciting science show follows professional outback wrangler Matt Wright and his team as they relocate some fiercest crocodiles to roam the Australian Outback. Episodes include one where Matt and his team relocate a big croc named “Beef Cheeks,” who had been eating a farmer’s cattle, to Kaia, making her face her fears over a giant snake.

Wright has a large fanbase owing to his other television show, Outback Wrangler, which ran for four seasons on National Geographic. Many viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what Wright would do next, and it’s not surprising that the show is currently in the top ten with its Netflix debut.

Wild Croc Territory season 2: Will there be another season on Netflix?

In the season finale of Wild Croc Territory, we saw Finn, who started the season as a rookie but proved capable of handling himself by the end, take his first solo mission alone! In episode 10, “The Reckoning,” viewers also celebrated with the team as Willow gets her helicopter license and takes them all out for a chopper pub crawl.

Unscripted television is generally well-received by Netflix, so it’s likely that the service will renew Wild Croc Territory. We don’t know if it’ll continue to be popular or if it’ll end in Season 2, but either way, I feel confident!

