‘Wicked’: Who Will Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey Play in the New Netflix Movie?

A Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey has been cast in the Wicked movie. He is known for playing the role of eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony in Netflix’s hit regency romance drama by Shonda Rhimes.

This stage production is already an adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s novel. It tells the untold story of Galinda (the Good Witch) and Elphaba (Wicked Witch of the West), the witches from The Wizard Of Oz.

The Bridgerton actor has worked in many stage productions and has been cast as Fiyero in Wicked, the main love interest for Elphaba.

According to sources, Bailey was nominated for this role after Variety published an article. However, it seemed like the presumption was too much for the director, who took to Twitter to confirm the news on Wednesday by writing, “He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever…. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!”

Cynthia’s role as Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s role as Glinda in the Universal production has already been confirmed.

According to reports, the first part of Wicked is supposed to make its debut on December 25, 2024, while the second part will make its theatrical debut on Christmas Day of 2025.

