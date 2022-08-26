Why ‘The Sandman’ is Currently the Most Streamed Show in the World

Neil Gaiman has been shooting down bad live-action adaptations of his seminal comic for the last decade.

In 2019, Netflix announced their super-ambitious adaptation of the “unfilmable” graphic novel.

Currently, The Sandman is the greatest streaming show on this planet. This surely demands a renewal.

Presently, The Sandman has been the top show on Netflix for three straight weeks. The series was viewed for 77,240,000 hours last week (from August 15-21).

This takes its overall total up to a mind-blowing 274,220,000 hours. Also, the decline of viewership in the third week was approximately 40%. Although it doesn’t sound great, it’s impressive for a new show.

Considering the data provided by analytics firm Parrot Analytics, things appear to be even more impressive. According to metrics, The Sandman is experiencing “23.8 times the demand of the average series” since its premiere earlier this month.

Netflix’s head of scripted series, Peter Friedlander, is sure that they can expand more on The Sandman.

“We’re putting all of our chips in the middle,” he told Variety. “We feel like this is an opportunity to tell a dark fantasy story that is completely different from anything else in the marketplace right now. We’re coming in bold.”