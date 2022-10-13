Connect with us

Who’s in ‘Spirit Rangers’? [Full Cast List]

Spirit Rangers, Spirit Rangers Netflix, Spirit Rangers cast, Spirit Rangers plot
Image Credit: Netflix

The New Netflix Original animated series, The Spirit Rangers, is available for a whole family to enjoy soon! The 10-episode season premiered on October 10th.

The show, aptly titled ‘Spirit Rangers,’ is inspired by stories from Native American tribes and the beautiful landscapes of national parks. It explores the adventure and beauty of nature through the eyes of Kodi, Summer, and Eddy. The Chumash/Cowlitz siblings share a secret: they are “Spirit Rangers.” So what does that mean? It means the young kids help protect the land and spirits of the national park they call home in California.”

The Skycedar kids face every challenge their way and show courage and compassion as they help a lost thunderbird, awaken a sleepy sun, and do it all with clever solutions. According to Netflix, the preschool series celebrates nature, community, and the rich heritage of Native American storytelling.

So who are the voices behind the newly released story? We’re glad you asked!

Spirit Rangers cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

The sibling trio is voiced by Isis Celilo, Talon Proc Alford, and Wacinyeya Yracheta. Here’s a list of who they play and all the cast members who join them onscreen.

Wacinyeya Yracheta as Kodi Skycedar
Isis Celilo Rogers as Summer Skycedar
Talon Proc Alford as Eddy Skycedar
Kimberly Guerrero as Mom Skycedar
John Timothy as Dad Skycedar
Cree Summer as Lizard, Deedee
Shaun Taylor-Corbett as Coyote
Wes Studi
Devery Jacob
Nyla Rose

