Who’s in Netflix’s ‘The Noel Diary’? [Cast & Character Guide]

There’s just something about Christmas movies we can’t get enough of and want more every year!

New ones are produced for each holiday season to attempt to quell our insatiable desire. Personally, I’m a sucker for holiday films that have romantic sparks flying. One of those this season in 2022 is The Noel Diary!

According to Netflix, the production follows Jake Turner, who returns home on Christmas to settle his “estranged mother’s estate.” The best-selling author finds a diary with secrets from his past and those of Rachel, who is trying to track down her mother.

On November 24, 2022, Thursday, The Noel Diary will be released on Netflix. It is an adaption of the novel by author Richard Paul Evan. As a director, Charles Shyer takes the lead BTS, with Rebecca Connor and David Golden writing the screenplay.

The Cast of The Noel Diary

Barrett Doss as Rachel

James Remar

Essence Atkins

Hartley as Jake Turner

Bonnie Bedelia

Hartley will also executive produce the film alongside Andrew Gernhard and Norman Stephens. Producers on the project include Stephanie Slack, Margret H. Huddleston, and Timothy O. Johnson.

For further updates on The Noel Diary, please stay tuned.