Who is Lindsay Lohan’s Husband? [November 2022]

Like most Christmas movies, the central premise of Falling for Christmas is romance, and Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to that genre, and she even has her fairytale whirlwind romance in real life.

The Just, My Luck actress, announced she was engaged in late 2021 to Bader Shammas and said “I do” a few months later in Dubai. But who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband? Here’s everything we know about Bader Shammas.

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband?



In July 2022, Lindsay Lohan verified that she had married her fiancé Bader Shammas in an Instagram post by calling him her “husband.” At the time, she wrote:

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

So, who is Badar Shammas?

Badar is the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse is “a leading financial services company, advising clients in all aspects of finance, across the globe and around the clock.”

The couple lives in Dubai. However, not much is known about Lindsay Lohan’s husband or his personal life as he appears to wish to keep himself and his socials private.