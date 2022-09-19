Who is ‘Do Revenge’ Star Maya Hawke Dating?

Maya Hawke is currently at the top of her career. Millions of her fans are dying to know more about this Do Revenge star and her relationship status.

According to sources, Maya Hawke and musician Spencer Barnett started dating in February 2022, not too long after Maya’s brother, Levon Hawke, brought them together. After making their relationship public, Maya and Spencer attended various red carpet events. The couple has been seen showing a few major PDAs while they’re out together. The couple seems to be enjoying a proper and healthy relationship overall.

Although she doesn’t mind being snapped at with her partner in public, neither Maya nor Spencer seem to have posted anything on their Instagram. Maybe they are not at that point in their relationship. But we’re sure this couple will make it, and it’s just a matter of time.

While waiting for Maya and Spencer to take an anniversary picture and birthday flick, let’s look at Maya’s life before the talented musician came into her life.

Before Spencer Barnett, Maya was involved with Tom Sturridge.

According to J-14, Maya and Tom( from The Sandman ) dated from July 2020 to January 2022. We are not sure why the two-year relationship ended abruptly, but it may have something to do with their considerable age gap.

