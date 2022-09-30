Who is ‘Black Adam’ and What Are His Superpowers?

Black Adam releases in theaters on October 21st, and DC fans must be excited to have Dwayne Johnson playing such an extremely powerful character. Those who have watched a trailer for the upcoming film in the DCEU would know that Black Adam doesn’t just play around. Black Adam’s character in this new movie can be imagined as Superman mashed with the Rock.

Black Adam seems to be godlike and handles threats with aggressive destruction, and he also doesn’t like to be restricted or given orders. His words were, “I kneel before no one.”

According to DC, Black Adam possesses a list of powers in his bio and might wonder if he can’t do anything. After being cast as the title character in Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the character of Black Adam.

“BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way.”

So, Black Adam is full of powers and fights against the greatest superheroes. He is supposed to have super strength, speed, flight, invulnerability, human hearing, and intelligence, and this gives us a somewhat Superman vibe. Black Adam is immortal, can teleport, and has healing and magic.

