Who Dies in ‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1? [Spoilers]

Manifest season 4, part 1, has finally landed on Netflix.

If you thought the murder of Grace Stone was shocking in season 3, you might want to begin preparing yourself now as season 4 is full of shocking news, including a character death that will leave you speechless and you won’t believe it.

Heading into season 4, we figured there could be stray deaths, but nothing prepared us for the number of deaths that unfold across the final season.

We have provided a death list below if you’re eager to know who makes it out of the season alive.

Warning: Major spoilers from Manifest season 4, part 1 ahead!

Deaths in Manifest Season 4 and their episode numbers.

Erika Burness: Manifest season 4, part 1, episode 5

Sam Wile: Manifest season 4, part 1, episode 6

Anna Ross: Manifest season 4, part 1, episode 6

Violet Wheeler: Manifest season 4, part 1, episode 7

Kenneth Meyer: Manifest season 4, part 1, episode 8

Zeke Landon: Manifest season 4, part 1, episode 10

You can stream manifest now on Netflix.

For further updates on Manifest Season 4, Part 1, please stay tuned to our website.