The new Netflix series, The Watcher, is based on true events. The main characters of the series, who are working towards a greater good and trying to help humanity, suddenly start receiving threatening letters from an unknown person.

In The Miniseries, viewers follow Dean and Nora Brannock as they buy their dream home in the idyllic suburb of Westfield, New Jersey. They soon realize that their new neighborhood isn’t exactly welcoming. There are the local townspeople – a group of quirky and kooky older women, a crotchety old man named Jasper who likes to go into their houses and hide in the dumbwaiter, nosey neighbors Mitch and Mo who never seem to figure out property lines, and then there is Karen – the realtor who sells them a property before suddenly announcing she’s leaving the job.

However, what really makes the Brannocks’ lives a living hell are the menacing letters from someone calling themselves “The Watcher.” The person terrorizes them to their breaking point as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

The show is based on the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. Is that where the Netflix crew set up production?

Where was The Watcher on Netflix filmed?

The series is called 657 Boulevard and has the address as a prestigious home in Hempstead, New York. But the actual address is Westfield, New Jersey. The home is currently on the market, and people are lining up to see it because of its illustrious past and intimate details.

Even though the real home is still in New Jersey, some of the Netflix series was filmed in Westchester County, NY, according to Women’s Health reports. To this day, no one has been caught or found as The Watcher.

The show stars Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Christopher McDonald, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Michael Nouri, Isabel Gravitt, Luke David Blumm, Henry Hunter Hall.