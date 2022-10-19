Connect with us

Where Was 'The School for Good and Evil' Filmed?

Published

The School for Good and Evil
Image Credit: Netflix

The School for Good and Evil lands on Netflix on October 19th and people are getting excited for the release. We’re sure it’ll be a highly anticipated movie and will be the talk of the town once it drops.

Based on the bestselling fairytale fantasy novel of the same name by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil follows two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, who couldn’t be more different from each other but still share a close bond. While Sophie dreams of attending the School for Good and become a princess, Agatha wishes to be left alone and live a simple life with her friend.

Under a blood-red sky, Sophie and Agatha are kidnapped and taken to an enchanted school where fairytale heroes and villains are trained. But something comes up when they arrive. To their horror, Sophie is merged into the school for good as a heroine and Agatha was merged into the school for evil. They’re now on opposite sides of an epic battle brewing, but what happens next?

Paul Feig helmed the fantasy film from a screenplay co-written by Feig and David Magee. The amazingly talented cast includes Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Rachel Bloom, Charlize Theron, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Freya Theodora Parks, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone, Kit Young, Mark Heap, Jamie Flatters, and many others.

Where was The School for Good and Evil filmed?

Production primarily took place throughout Belfast, Northern Ireland. However, most scenes were shot on soundstages in local film studios, such as Belfast Harbour Studios and Loop Film Studios. According to BelfastLive, other filming locations included local spots in Northern Ireland like Clandeboye Estate, St Peter’s Church, Ulster Folk Museum, St Anne’s Cathedral, Mount Stewart, Castle Archdale, Big Dog Forest, Woodburn Forest, and Antrim Road.

In The School for Good and Evil, many outdoor scenes were shot at Big Dog and Woodburn Forest. That includes the scene in which Tedros (Jamie Flatters) is fighting multiple men. This scene was reportedly filmed in St. Anne’s Cathedral.

Principal photography began in April 2021 and finished sometime in early July 2021. However, cast members Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington wrapped filming much earlier.

