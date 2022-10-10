Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Where To Watch Violent Night Starring David Harbour Online?

Avatar photo

Published

Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot, Violent Night review, Violent Night release date
Image Credit: Universal Pictures

That’s right, David Harbour will play the role of Santa Claus! And we couldn’t be happier. The upcoming film Violent Night will have him playing a bloodied but ultimately good. Where can you watch the movie once it makes its debut? We’ve got the answer below.

The movie takes place the night before Christmas when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound, taking everyone inside hostage. They aren’t prepared for Santa Claus on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Joining the Stranger Things actor onscreen are Cam Gigandet, John Leguizamo, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo, and Alex Hassell. Behind the camera are director Tommy Wirkola and writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey. David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella served as producers, with executive producer Marc S. Fischer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you’ve checked out the trailer, I’m sure you’re excited to see the new black comedy action film! So, where will you be able to watch the upcoming production?

Can you stream Violent Night from home?

The Christmas movie will be released in theaters on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. How can you watch it at home? At the time of its release, Violent Night will not be available to stream anywhere on any platform.

There’s a chance that the film could start streaming on Peacock 45 days after its initial theatrical release, and that’s what Universal Pictures typically does. So Jan. 16, 2023, could be a potential Peacock release date for this movie. But we’ll have to wait until an official announcement is made.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ After Theaters?

The live-action/animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is currently running in theaters and begins on Friday, Oct. 7th. The movie stars singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes....

3 mins ago
Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot Violent Night, Violent Night cast, Violent Night plot

Entertainment

The Cast Of The Upcoming Christmas Movie Violent Night

Santa Claus is coming to town; if you’re on his list of bad gifts, he might not grant your wish. The New Universal Pictures...

11 mins ago
Let the Right One In, Let the Right One In HULU, Let the Right One In Netflix, Let the Right One In plot Let the Right One In, Let the Right One In HULU, Let the Right One In Netflix, Let the Right One In plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘The Right One In’?

The latest adaptation of “Let the Right One In” is a Swedish television show based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel. After going through...

16 mins ago
Scream movies, Scream movies cast, Scream movies paramount Scream movies, Scream movies cast, Scream movies paramount

Entertainment

Are Any Of ‘The Scream’ Movies On Netflix?

It’s a spooky season, so you know what that means! It’s time to sit and unwind with our favorite creepy, scary, thrilling movies. One...

23 mins ago
Bros, Bros Plot, Bros Cast, Bros review Bros, Bros Plot, Bros Cast, Bros review

Entertainment

When Will ‘Bros’ Be Available To Purchase On DVD and Blu-ray?

Would you like to watch a romantic comedy with new faces? If so, then check out Bros. The film is now in theaters and...

40 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

The Midnight Club Star Igby Rigney Height, Instagram, Age, And More

On Friday, October 7th, The Midnight Club dropped on Netflix at midnight. This is the perfect film for getting into the spooky spirit of...

44 mins ago
Velma cast, Velma plot, Velma HBO Max Velma cast, Velma plot, Velma HBO Max

Entertainment

HBO Max’s ‘Velma’ cast: Who will voice the iconic characters?

After much anticipation, we now have more news about HBO Max’s Velma series. Executive producer and actress Mindy Kalig revealed the show’s cast while...

47 mins ago
The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2 The White Lotus, The White Lotus cast, The White Lotus plot, The White Lotus season 2

Entertainment

‘White Lotus’ New Episodes Release Updates

One of the reasons The White Lotus has been so successful is that it has an engaging story with talented actors. It’s not surprising...

53 mins ago
It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween cast, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween plot It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween cast, It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown this Halloween plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Online This Halloween

It’s that time of the season when everything changes, and everyone feels a bit more jolly. The countdown to winter has begun, so here...

1 hour ago
The Disappearance of Cari Farver, The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast, The Disappearance of Cari Farver plot The Disappearance of Cari Farver, The Disappearance of Cari Farver cast, The Disappearance of Cari Farver plot

Entertainment

What Is The Disappearance Of Cari Farver Movie About?

What would you do if the woman you saw disappeared and suddenly started haunting you via your phone? That’s a dilemma Dave Kroupa must...

1 day ago
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot

Entertainment

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone 2: Will there be a sequel at Netflix?

One of the most recent movies on Netflix is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. A Stephen King story turned into a movie, and the story is...

2 days ago
the scariest movie on Netflix, IT, IT Netflix the scariest movie on Netflix, IT, IT Netflix

Entertainment

What’s The Scariest Movie On Netflix?

You’ll probably want to wait for one of the best movies on Netflix this Halloween season. The Shining is chilling and will raise the...

2 days ago