Where To Watch Violent Night Starring David Harbour Online?

That’s right, David Harbour will play the role of Santa Claus! And we couldn’t be happier. The upcoming film Violent Night will have him playing a bloodied but ultimately good. Where can you watch the movie once it makes its debut? We’ve got the answer below.

The movie takes place the night before Christmas when a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound, taking everyone inside hostage. They aren’t prepared for Santa Claus on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Joining the Stranger Things actor onscreen are Cam Gigandet, John Leguizamo, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Beverly D’Angelo, and Alex Hassell. Behind the camera are director Tommy Wirkola and writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey. David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, and Guy Danella served as producers, with executive producer Marc S. Fischer.

If you’ve checked out the trailer, I’m sure you’re excited to see the new black comedy action film! So, where will you be able to watch the upcoming production?

Can you stream Violent Night from home?

The Christmas movie will be released in theaters on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. How can you watch it at home? At the time of its release, Violent Night will not be available to stream anywhere on any platform.

There’s a chance that the film could start streaming on Peacock 45 days after its initial theatrical release, and that’s what Universal Pictures typically does. So Jan. 16, 2023, could be a potential Peacock release date for this movie. But we’ll have to wait until an official announcement is made.