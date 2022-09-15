Where to Watch ‘Vampire Academy’

A new TV series based on “The Vampire Academy” books will be coming to television soon. Where can you watch it? Is the series coming to Netflix?

Fans of the Vampire Academy will be excited to find out that there is a TV show being created. The first episodes are available to stream, with new ones coming out weekly.

The show’s first season is set to cover the story in the first book. We’ll get to meet Rosemarie “Rose” Hathaway and her best friend Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir. Rose is a Dhampir who is undergoing training to protect Lissa, a Moroi princess.

The two main characters are at a boarding school, and they’ll need to learn how to protect themselves, one another, and anyone else they come into contact with. Of course, there’s a forbidden romance. It wouldn’t be a teen book series without one. That romance is between Rose and one of her tutors.

And yes, we can expect villains. The Strigoi is a race of evil and dangerous vampires that wants to turn Lissa into one of them.

Is Vampire Academy On Netflix?

There’s some bad news for those hoping the show will come to Netflix. You can watch Vampire Academy on Peacock.

There are 10 episodes in the season in total. The last one will air on Thursday, Oct. 27th.