Where to Watch ‘The Woman King’ Starring Viola Davis on Netflix?

The Woman King, The Woman King plot, The Woman King cast
Image Credit: Entertainment One

Viola Davis is the undisputed queen of cinema, and in her latest film, The Woman King, She will be in a movie set to come out on Friday, September 16th, 2022. The historical piece is based on a true story, and it follows an all-female unit of warriors in Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries and the general who trains them.

In the movie, Davis plays General Nanisca, and throughout the film, we see her train the next generation of Agolies that protect the African Kingdom of Dahomey. She must prepare them to battle an enemy: the Europeans, who want to destroy them and everything they stand for.

The cast includes Viola Davis, John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Jimmy Odukoya, Masali Baduza, Sheila Atim, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Dana Stevens and Maria Bello wrote the story, and the screenplay is by Dana Stevens. Gina Prince-Bythewood directs the film.

Is The Woman King on Netflix?

The movie starring Viola Davis, The Woman King, will not be available on Netflix. However, it will be in theaters. Watching action scenes in theaters will make it feel more powerful than watching at home.

That being said, some movies and shows on Netflix are similar to The Woman King, including Amina, Jewel, Beasts of No Nation, and Country Queen.

Check out the trailer below:

