Where To Watch ‘The Right One In’?

The latest adaptation of “Let the Right One In” is a Swedish television show based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s 2004 novel.

After going through a quiet phase, vampires have come back with a vengeance this year as Let the Right One In is one of several new vampire series. Between this one, Reginald the Vampire, Interview with the Vampire, and even the recent gothic horror film The Invitation, it’s an excellent time to be a vampire fan.

Is Let the Right One In on Netflix?

Not all of the streaming movies on Netflix are about vampires. You can also see Night Teeth, Blood Red Sky, John Carpenter’s Vampires, Day Shift, Vampires vs. the Bronx, Vampire Academy, and Legacies, just to name a few.

Where to watch Let the Right One In

Let the Right One In is a TV series on Showtime, so you’ll either need a Showtime add-on through Paramount+, Hulu, YouTube, or Prime Video or be a Showtime subscriber. The new season premieres with new episodes every Sunday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Where to watch Let the Right One In movies

The Showtime series is not the first adaptation of Lindqvist’s novel. The first two movies made from the book were both acclaimed. Let Me In is an American adaptation and was also available on Netflix until recently, but it sadly left the service at the end of September. It is now shown online with ads on Tubi TV, or you can watch it for free without ads on Hulu.