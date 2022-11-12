Where To Watch ‘The O.C.’ Online

A teen drama series becomes a massive pop culture phenomenon every few generations. Beverly Hills, 90210, for the Gen Xers, and Tree Hill, The O.C., and Gossip Girl for the Millenials.

The O.C. was created by Josh Schwartz and premiered on Fox in August 2003. The series centred on Ryan Atwood, a troubled teen from “the wrong side of the tracks,” who’s taken in by the affluent Cohen family in Newport Beach. It’s the culture shock of a lifetime as he attempts to assimilate into a whole new world.

Is The O.C. on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The O.C. is not available to stream on Netflix, which isn’t likely to change anytime soon. However, the classic teen drama could arrive sometime in the future if the streamer were to make a deal with Warner Bros. Television.

If you’re looking for similar shows to watch on Netflix, add shows like Heartbreak High, Ginny & Georgia, Outer Banks, Gilmore Girls, Friday Night Lights, Laguna Beach, and more coming-of-age stories to your watch list.

Where to watch The O.C.

All four seasons of the classic drama are available on both HULU and HBO Max. The complete series, which features 92 episodes, was known to stream on Hulu first, with HBO Max taking the rights because of the Warner Bros. connection.