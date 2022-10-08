Connect with us

Where To Watch The New Hellraiser Movie

Hellraiser, Hellraiser plot, Hellraiser cast
Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

A new Hellraiser movie is out this weekend, and many horror fans are excited to see this fresh take on the iconic film series that currently has 11 films.

The Hellraiser series has been around since the 1980s when Clive Barker first published his novella The Hellbound Heart. It started the story of the Cenobites and their leader, Pinhead. The films were created to support this idea by introducing a puzzle box that opens them up to this realm where the Cenobites come from.

Director John Barker created the 1987 film Rear Window. However, he doesn’t have exclusive rights to the character and story. However, in 2020, he regained these rights after a legal battle. He had initially intended to write and direct the remake, but that was before the film had been shopped around for years and doctored similarly to a horror movie.

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski wrote the script for a new movie with David Bruckner directing. Doug Bradley played Pinhead in the original, but this time it was Jamie Clayton, a talented woman who was excited to give her best performance.

Is the new Hellraiser movie on Netflix?

The new Hellraiser is not on Netflix, but other great horror movies like Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Hellbound can be found on the platform.

Where to watch the other Hellraiser movies

Hellraiser (1987) – Prime Video, Shudder, Tubi TV
Hellraiser: Deader – Cinemax
Hellraiser: Hellworld – Cinemax
Hellraiser: Revelations – Tubi TV
Hellraiser: Judgment – Tubi TV, Freevee
Hellbound: Hellraiser II – Prime Video, Shudder, Tubi TV
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth – Cinemax
Hellraiser: Bloodline – Cinemax
Hellraiser: Inferno – Cinemax
Hellraiser: Hellseeker – Cinemax

