Where to Watch ‘The Good House’ Starring Sigourney Weaver

The Good House starring Sigourney Weaver, tells a powerful redemption story.

In the film, Weaver plays the role of Hildy Good. This mother faces challenges as her alcoholism and failed relationship with her husband go unaddressed. Despite these setbacks, Hildy begins to live more transparently, letting go of some of her demons and accepting that it’s perfectly acceptable for life not to be perfect.

The trailer for The Good House indicates that it will soothe viewers, help them heal wounds, and teach them lessons on love, life, and forgiveness.

Here’s where you can stream every second of the drama.

Is The Good House on Netflix?

The Good House is currently not streaming on Netflix because it’s in theater. However, since the recent deal with Lionsgate Films and Starz, you can expect to stream The Goodhouse exclusively on Roku after a window on Starz.

Where to stream The Good House

