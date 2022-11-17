Where to Watch the First Two Princess Diaries Movies

The Princess Diaries 3 is officially in its making. Yes, we will return to Genovia to see the country’s perfect queen and princess, who is the reigning ruler now.

The news outlet says that Anne Hathaway, who played Mia Thermopolis, is not on board yet. However, that doesn’t mean she won’t be. It’s still unknown which actors will come back for their roles, and there have been no announcements on the plotline. However, the third film will be a sequel to the first two films.

Aadrita Mukerji is responsible for writing the script for the Disney production. Debra Martin Chase is behind the production, and Melissa Stack is the executive producer for this film. It still looks like the wait will be a long one. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t watch the franchise’s predecessors.

Where can you stream the first two Princess Diaries movies?

The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are available to stream now on Disney+. Those not subscribed to the streaming service can do so on the company’s website.

Hathaway is one of the most popular stars in the industry. However, did you all know that the inaugural movie was her feature film debut? The Princess Diaries 2 was also Chris Pine‘s feature film debut, and he reprised the role of Nicholas Deveraux.

The Princess Diaries tells us about Mia Thermopolis, an average teen who learns she’s the princess of the European principality, Genovia. She set out on a hilarious journey of princess lessons from her grandmother Queen Clairisse Renaldi, depicted by the brilliant Julie Andrews.