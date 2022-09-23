Where to Watch ‘The Bling Ring’ Starring Emma Watson

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist is one of the latest Netflix documentary series featuring in-depth exclusives with Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo. Prugo and Neiers used to be two of the main members of “The Bling Ring,”. It’s a group of convicted thieves in Calabasas, California. This group broke into the homes of several prominent celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Orlando Bloom, and more.

This three-part docu-series is currently streaming on Netflix. So, it’s the perfect time to go through Sofia Coppola’s 2013 satirical crime drama, The Bling Ring, based on the crimes. Emma Watson works in this film in one of her first prominent post-Harry Potter roles, playing Nicolette “Nicki” Moore.

The rest of the cast of The Bling Ring included:-

Israel Broussard,

Katie Chang,

Taissa Farmiga,

Claire Julien,

Georgia Rock, and

Leslie Mann.

The character of Broussard, Marc Hall, was inspired by Prugo.

Although this documentary series is available on Netflix, the movie directed by Sofia Coppola is not. However, the platform has a couple of shows with a similar vibe—for example- the reality series Bling Empire and the show Inventing Anna.

Viewers can watch The Bling Ring if they are a Showtime or a Paramount+ subscriber. The film can also be accessed through a Showtime add-on on Prime Video. Besides these options, the movie is available for rent and purchase through most digital retailers.

For more updates, please go through our website.