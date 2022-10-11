Connect with us

Where To Watch The Addams Family Movies Online?

Netflix Addams family
Image Credit: Paramount Plus

Do you love thrillers and horror movies? Then this is the best time of year to get your scare-fest underway with some excellent scary films. But if thrillers and horror aren’t your things or you’re not feeling it now, don’t panic! Here are some Halloween TV shows and movies that may be what you need.

One of the most iconic series of movies ever is The Addams Family. Right? Of course, you know about this series, and we recommend the 1990s versions and the ones made in the 2000s.

It must also be noted that it’s the perfect time to binge through the original movies ahead of Netflix’s Tim Burton Wednesday release. Among its stars is Scream actress Jenna Ortega, which comes out on November 23, 2023! But before we get ahead, do any of The Addams Family movies show up on Netflix? Out below, you can find out for sure!

Are any of The Addams Family movies on Netflix?

The infamous creepy family has been adapted for the big screen over six times. You can’t get them on Netflix, though. It seems that Netflix US has had a love-hate relationship with this movie series, as it has been added and removed from their list of movies several times. Most recently, in early 2022, The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) were removed. So why don’t you know how to find them?

Where to watch The Addams Family movies

The Addams Family (1991) – Paramount+

Addams Family Values (1993) – Paramount+

Addams Family Reunion (1998) – Unfortunately, the third movie released in the franchise is currently unavailable on any streaming site. However, the film is available in full for free on YouTube, though being on the older side, the quality isn’t too excellent.

The Addams Family (2019) – Amazon Prime Video

The Addams Family 2 (2021) – Amazon Prime Video

