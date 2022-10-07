Monster High is back in a film! The film is now streamed, and people are wondering where they can watch it. We have the answer – you can stream the movie on Monster High: The Movie online!

Monster High: The Movie is an adaptation of the doll franchise Monster High. It was directed by Todd Holland and written by Jenny Jaffe, Greg Erb, and Jason Oremland.

The talented cast includes Nayah Damasen, Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Case Walker, Steve Valentine, Kyle Selig, Marci T. House, Jy Prishkulnik, Scotch Ellis Loring,, and many others.

In the story, Monster High student Clawdeen Wolf is half-human and half-werewolf. She has always had to hide her wolf side to avoid being ostracized. But when she arrives at Monster High, she sees hope for being herself. Her teacher tells her about a secret lab and secret potion that could help her get rid of her human side so she can be a full werewolf. But when an outside threat tries to destroy Monster High, Clawdeen Wolf must embrace who she is to save the school.

Is Monster High: The Movie on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the movie is not on Netflix; you can watch it on another streaming platform. Don’t worry, though, because Netflix has a lot of similar movies on its service. But the only Monster High content available is the animated movie Monster High: Electrified. If you are looking for other live-action kid movies, you must scroll through the platform’s endless catalog, and I’m sure you will find something of interest.

Where to watch Monster High: The Movie

Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+, will be playing this film at 4:00 pm PT; Nickelodeon will play it at 7:00. You can subscribe to Paramount+ to watch the movie there.