Where To Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ After Theaters?

The live-action/animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is currently running in theaters and begins on Friday, Oct. 7th.

The movie stars singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. He voices the titular anthropomorphic crocodile Lyle, and he will also play him in the movie. Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to voice Mrs. Katie Primm, Scoot McNairy (A Quiet Place: Part 2) will voice Mr. Joseph Primm, Winslow Fegley (The Good Doctor) will voice Josh Primm, Javier Bardem (Dune: Part 2) will play the role of Lyle’s owner Hector P. Valenti, Brett Gelman (Stranger Things) will voice Mr. Grumps, and Lyric Hurd (Manifest) is set to play Kara Delany.

According to IMDB, the movie “follows the title reptile who lives in a house on East 88th Street in New York City. Lyle enjoys helping the Primm family with everyday chores and playing with the neighborhood kids but one neighbor insists that Lyle belongs in a zoo. Mr. Grumps and his cat, Loretta, do not like crocodiles, and Lyle tries to prove that he is not as bad as others might first think.”

Here you will find where you can stream the film when it’s no longer in theaters.

Where will the movie Lyle, Lyle, and Crocodile stream after theaters?

The current availability of this movie is to watch in a theater. People who want to see this movie online will have to wait.